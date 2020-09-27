Curraheen Park: Brodys works his magic with 28.12 effort

Brodys Magic, trained by David Murray for Tomas Glynn, recorded the fastest time of the opening round of The Laurels at Curraheen Park on Saturday night taking heat two in a flying 28.12.

Sent off the 6/4 second favourite, he never put a foot astray from his rails draw shading the issue on the run to the opening bend over the even money favourite Grangeview Ten. The latter stayed in touch to the third bend but Brodys finished much the stronger crossing the line with an extending four and a half lengths to spare.

Blarney trainer John Linehan and Tracton’s Kieran Lynch dominated the remainder of the card taking six of the eleven heats.

Linehan’s first winner came in heat one when Runninta Seeya made all, the 4/6 favourite leading from trap to line where he had two and a half lengths to spare over Cash Ready in the second best time of the round 28.19.

Broadstrand Bono brought up the middle leg by taking heat eight in 28.33. A long layoff through injury did not dim his performance as he led from trap to line. Tiring in the closing stages he allowed Ballymac Anton get within three parts of a length at the line .

Droopys Hamish completed the treble when he came from well off the pace in heat nine to dead-heat with the long-time leader the Neilus O Connell trained Razldazl John in 28.70.

Ballymac Trudi set the ball rolling for Kieran Lynch in heat five, the 5/2 chance making every step of the running to turn over the money on favourite Fainne Chiarrai by three lengths in 28.57.

Tracton Tornado, not without his supporters at 5/1, did likewise in heat ten leading from trap to line in 28.67.

Inforapenny completed the treble in the final heat with another fine front running display in a smart 28.46.

Buttsys Bengal was another to impress in heat four his early pace taking him to the front from trap-rise for a fine victory in 28.32 and giving his trainer Jerry Holihan the first leg of a double as he followed up in heat seven with Jumeriah Bridge in 29.12.

Witches Ethiopia did her prospects no harm in heat three with a fine front running display to stop the clock in 28.38.

Neilus O’Connell was also on the mark in heat six when Patricks Machine led from trap to line in 28.62.

Trap draw for the second round of the Laurels on Saturday, October 3.

525: The 2020 Irish Greyhound Laurels. Second Round. Heat 1. (in trap order). Cashen Maffeo, Priceless Blake, Outnumbered, Jumeirah Buddy, Inforapenny, Cashen Gobi (w).

Heat 2: Razldazl John, Sweep The Yard, Ballyhooley Cian, Runninta Seeya, Lyreen Peacock (w), Russian Blake (w).

Heat 3: Patricks Machine, Ballymac Lowry, Droopys Hamish, Drive On Scamp, Fainne Chiarrai (w), Newinn Lester (w).

Heat 4: Risk of Thunder, Ballymac Trudi, Rorys Saab, Nitro Nowso, Cash Ready, Chasing Belfast.

Heat 5: Frankies Jet, Ballymac Anton, Sevenheads Rock, Witches Ethiopia, Cashen Tatyana, Bradstrand Bono.

Heat 6: Springwood Vardy, Kilara Maximus, Cashen Dolphin, Bhoireann, Brodys Magic, Corgrigg Toby.

Heat 7: Ballycowen John, Timmys Act, Grangeview Ten, Buttsya Bengal, Jumeirah Bridge, Blastoff Fire.

Heat 8: Our Sydney, Razldazl Mya, Tracton Tornado, Woodbrook Laurel, Jirano Jet (m), Beach Avenue (w)