Hockey: Catholic Institute open season with win as Cork teams refuse to travel to Dublin

Catholic Institute landed their first win over UCD for at least 20 years to begin the women’s EY Hockey League with a bang at Rosbrien.

With Cork Harlequins, UCC and Cork C of I all refusing to travel to Dublin on Saturday due to Covid-19 concerns, they were the only Munster side to hit the turf on the opening day of the national leagues.

The Limerick side were slow to start last term but this year, they hit the ground running with an agile looking squad, bolstered by three returnees from UCC and two international quality goalkeepers – Pam Smithwick and Hannah Humphreys – added.

American duo Allison Smith and Kelsey Farkas bring extra quality and it showed as goals in the last 12 minutes from Aoife Hickey and Laura Foley produced the result.

Both came from an excellent platform from the back, the first created by Ciara Moloney’s surge forward from left back. The pass was perfect for Hickey to touch into space on the right of the D, rounding on the ball with her second touch to fire home.

Foley played the instigator and scorer for the second in the final minute, a delightful give and go at pace down the right, with her shot having enough on it to beat Clodagh Cassin.

Since last Christmas, Insta have been a side transformed and, in 2020, have beaten two of the sides who finished in the top four prior to lockdown including reiging EYHL champs Pegasus and, now, Irish Senior Cup holders UCD.

For coach Dave Passmore, he was thrilled as his side was unable to secure meaningful warm-up matches over than against his club’s men’s team, saying “our increased depth and improved fitness stood to us and we managed the game well in the closing phases which was something we struggled with in the early stages last season”.

The three Cork sides will find out whether they face any sanction for not fielding later this week.