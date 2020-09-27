Hockey: Catholic Institute open season with win as Cork teams refuse to travel to Dublin

The Limerick side were slow to start last term but this year, they hit the ground running
Hockey: Catholic Institute open season with win as Cork teams refuse to travel to Dublin

The three Cork sides will find out whether they face any sanction for not fielding later this week.

Sunday, September 27, 2020 - 14:26 PM
Stephen Findlater

Catholic Institute landed their first win over UCD for at least 20 years to begin the women’s EY Hockey League with a bang at Rosbrien.

With Cork Harlequins, UCC and Cork C of I all refusing to travel to Dublin on Saturday due to Covid-19 concerns, they were the only Munster side to hit the turf on the opening day of the national leagues.

The Limerick side were slow to start last term but this year, they hit the ground running with an agile looking squad, bolstered by three returnees from UCC and two international quality goalkeepers – Pam Smithwick and Hannah Humphreys – added.

American duo Allison Smith and Kelsey Farkas bring extra quality and it showed as goals in the last 12 minutes from Aoife Hickey and Laura Foley produced the result.

Both came from an excellent platform from the back, the first created by Ciara Moloney’s surge forward from left back. The pass was perfect for Hickey to touch into space on the right of the D, rounding on the ball with her second touch to fire home.

Foley played the instigator and scorer for the second in the final minute, a delightful give and go at pace down the right, with her shot having enough on it to beat Clodagh Cassin.

Since last Christmas, Insta have been a side transformed and, in 2020, have beaten two of the sides who finished in the top four prior to lockdown including reiging EYHL champs Pegasus and, now, Irish Senior Cup holders UCD.

For coach Dave Passmore, he was thrilled as his side was unable to secure meaningful warm-up matches over than against his club’s men’s team, saying “our increased depth and improved fitness stood to us and we managed the game well in the closing phases which was something we struggled with in the early stages last season”.

The three Cork sides will find out whether they face any sanction for not fielding later this week.

More in this section

Andy Murray can benefit from coronavirus lockdown - Boris Becker Andy Murray eyes the long climb back to winning again
The Irish Open - Day Three - Galgorm Castle Golf Club Moo-ving Day at the Irish Open and Bolt’s new shoes – Saturday’s sporting social
Conor McGregor Media Workout Manny Pacquiao to box Conor McGregor next year

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up