Manny Pacquiao to box Conor McGregor next year

Legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao wants to fight former Irish MMA fighter Conor Mcgregor and give some of the fight purse to victims of Covid-19 in the Philippines.

Mr Pacquiao is a Senator in the Philippines and last fought in July 2019 against Keith Thurman to win the WBA Welterweight Super Championship.

The Senator's office confirmed the bout versus Conor McGregor today.

Both fighters are “getting ready for this one epic last boxing fight,” said Jayke Joson, special assistant to Manny Pacquiao.

Mr Joson’s statement followed a tweet by Conor McGregor in which he said that he would be “boxing Pacquiao next in the Middle East”.

Anyway all water under the bridge who gives a fook.

I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

“We don’t deny it,” Joson said of the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champ’s tweet.

Mr McGregor announced on Twitter in June that he was retiring from the sport for the third time. He first quit the sport in April 2016. In March 2019, he again announced he was hanging up his gloves, but on both occasions the retirements were short-lived.

After declaring he would fight Manny Pacquiao, Mr McGregor in a second tweet went on to say "It will be a true honour to have faced two of the greatest boxers of the modern era, afraid of a fight," in reference to his blockbuster fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017.

The former two-weight UFC champion lost the bout in the tenth round to the American.

It will be a true honour to have faced two of the greatest boxers of the modern era, afraid of a fight. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

Negotiation between the two camps “is now starting to move on”, Mr Joson said, adding a “huge portion” of Mr Pacquiao’s earnings would go to those who were affected by the pandemic.

Total confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines surpassed 300,000 on Saturday, while deaths rose to 5,284.

The Philippines has the most confirmed Covid-19 infections in Southeast Asia and the region’s second highest number of coronavirus deaths, next to Indonesia.

The 41-year-old Pacquiao, whose speed and power belie his age, is the only man in boxing history to hold world titles in eight different divisions.

-Reuters