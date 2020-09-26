Friendlies paused and basketball cups deferred due to Covid-19 rise

Several Irish basketball tournaments are to be deferred due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases nationally, Basketball Ireland have confirmed.

The National Cups at U18 and U20 level, as well as the National Intermediate Cup Competition (NICC) were due to begin in November, but have now been deferred to later in the season.

Clubs have also been instructed not to play friendly matches until further notice.

A statement from Basketball Ireland read: "Due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases and uncertainty facing different counties around the country, the National Area Board Committee has decided to defer the U18, U20 National Cups and NICC.

"These competitions will now not start until later in the season. The draws for each competition will remain the same as previously communicated to all clubs.

"The NABC will keep clubs up to date with developments and will ensure that all clubs have adequate time to prepare for their games. The safety of our players is most important in these difficult times.

"In addition, the NABC has advised all clubs that friendly games should not take place until further notice. This will be reviewed in two weeks’ time. This has not been an easy decision to make and we thank the clubs for their continued support.

"Clubs are reminded that any Covid-19 cases involving those in basketball must be reported to the Return to Play group by emailing rtp@basketballireland.ie."