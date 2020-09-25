Aaron Hill clinches another landmark win to knock out Matthew Stevens

Cork snooker sensation Aaron Hill has backed up his shock win over Ronnie O'Sullivan by knocking out Matthew Stevens at the European Masters today.

Hill won the final two frames to take a 5-3 win which sets up a last-16 clash with world number 15 Yan Bingtao this evening.

The 18-year-old tour rookie won the first frame but trailed two-time Crucible finalist Stevens, who has won the UK Championship and Masters, 2-1 approaching the mid-session interval.

However, a high break of 88 tied the game before Hill took the next.

Stevens rescued the sixth with a break of 66 to level again but Hill won the final pair, 74-33 and 67-6, to clinch another landmark win.