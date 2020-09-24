Olympic chief Thomas Bach optimistic about 2021 Games 'even without a vaccine'

The Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled for this summer, were postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic
Olympic chief Thomas Bach optimistic about 2021 Games 'even without a vaccine'
Thursday, September 24, 2020 - 12:44 PM
Nolan Philips

IOC President Thomas Bach sounded an optimistic note on Thursday about holding the Tokyo Olympics next year, taking heart from the recent resumption of major sports events and progress in novel coronavirus vaccine development.

“We can see that sport is coming back slowly but surely .... which shows to us, shows to the world that we can organise safe sports events even without a vaccine,” Bach told a meeting of IOC representatives and Japanese officials and organisers.

The opening of the online meeting was open to the media.

The Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled for this summer, were postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus has maintained its global spread in recent months, casting a shadow over the viability of the postponed Games but Bach was optimistic about efforts to fight it.

“We also have very encouraging news about the development of vaccines,” he said.

Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga spoke by telephone on Wednesday and agreed to cooperate closely to stage a safe and secure Games for athletes and spectators.

“We are sitting together in one boat. The only thing we have to do now is to row in the same direction,” Bach told the meeting, in which Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto and other officials participated.

More in this section

Chargers Bengals Football Los Angeles Chargers quarterback out after doctor accidentally 'punctured his lung'
William Hill World Darts Championship - Day Six - Alexandra Palace Raymond Van Barneveld to end brief retirement in 2021
F1 File Photo Russian Grand Prix to be attended by 30,000 fans

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up