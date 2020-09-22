King and Queen of the Roads postponed

Next weekend’s King and Queen of the Roads at Ballincurrig has been postponed due to the challenges posed by Covid-19.

On Sunday the organisers called off the event “to safeguard the health and welfare of the players, officials, supporters, the general public and the local community”. It had been planned as a ‘behind closed doors’ event, which was no longer tenable under the new guidelines.

The senior championships have not commenced yet in Munster or Ulster leaving the prospects of senior All-Irelands in the calendar year far from certain.

Conor Creedon and Alan O’Leary will contest the Munster Junior C final. Creedon beat Declan Murphy by over a bowl at Firmount. The contest was in play in the first four, but Creedon gained the initiative in the next three. Murphy briefly cut the odds with a big bowl to Buckley’s cross. Creedon went a bowl clear to the farm and almost two to the novice line.

O’Leary beat Paul O’Brien by a bowl at Whitechurch. They had two fore bowls each past the cottage. O’Leary made the wall with his fifth. O’Brien misplayed two bowls in succession to concede a bowl. O’Leary made the flat with his next and raised a second bowl.

O’Brien had it under two at Boula lane. He knocked the bowl up the straight and was back in contention facing the farm. O’Leary missed the farm, but was called. His second effort was much better and raised the bowl again. He put the contest out of reach with his next towards the Devil’s bend.

Joe Shortt completed a glorious three-in-a-row when he beat Paul Grimley in the Ulster Veteran final at the Rock Road. He led the first four to Corr’s. Grimley won the fifth onto the straight, but Shortt was back in front after six and had almost a bowl after eight to the graveyard. He was two in front after 13 to the diamond and was still almost two clear at the line.

Juliet Murphy beat Gretta Cormican by just two metres to claim her place in the Munster Intermediate quarter-final. Cormican edged the first three with Murphy taking the fourth. She increased her odds when Cormican was too tight left and missed Slyne’s corner.

They picked up the pace to the schoolhouse cross, where Murphy was just in front. Cormican closed with a massive bowl past the line towards the stone-field bend. Murphy’s reply was good too, but tailed in and rubbed to just beat the tip.

Mick Hurley led all the way to beat John O’Brien by over a bowl in the Munster Veteran championship also at Templemartin. He opened with a super bowl which gave him almost a bowl of odds. He raised it with his second and held it to Slyne’s corner.

O’Brien knocked the bowl at the nooks and cut the lead to 40m with a big bowl to O’Riordan’s. Hurley pushed clear again, but O’Brien cut the odds through the schoolhouse cross. Hurley got a great rub past the stone-field bend to put him over a bowl clear and he increase his odds to the line.

John Shorten beat Brendan O’Callaghan in the same championship at the Clubhouse. They were locked together after seven to Clonakilty cross. Shorten got a sensational bowl from there to the straight to raise almost a bowl. He raised it with his next past O’Riordan’s and raised a second past the garage.

Tipperary star, Michael O’Donoghue, advanced to the Munster under-18 semi-final though a bowl of odds win over Brian O’Driscoll at Macroom. At Timoleague James Crowley beat Conor O’Donovan by a bowl in the Munster Novice II semi-final.

Denis Wilmot reached the Mid-Cork Junior A final when he came from almost two bowls down to pip David O’Mahony at Jagoes Mills. At the same venue Tony Carey beat Joe Tyner with a super last shot in the Munster Veteran (Novice) semi-final.

Donncha O’Brien powered to the West Cork Junior A final with a clear win over Tim Young at Durrus. Muiris Buttimer had a comfortable last shot win over Adrian Buttimer in the West Junior B final at the Clubhouse. Derry Cooney beat Dean Sexton in the North Cork Junior B final at Kilcorney.