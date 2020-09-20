Blackrock opt against playing  Hockey Challenge final due to Covid concerns in Dublin

Blackrock Hockey Club have been left “heartbroken” after they decided not to travel to their Irish Hockey Challenge final with NICS which was due to be played on Sunday in at UCD’s Belfield.

The Cork city club felt uncomfortable making the journey in light of Friday’s confirmed level 3 status in the capital.

Featuring healthcare professionals and teachers, a large number of the panel expressed misgivings about making a journey for the decider of the third tier national cup.

These concerns were communicated when Hockey Ireland canvassed their opinion last Thursday with Blackrock expressing their wish for the venue to be moved out of Dublin.

But the event was subsequently assessed as low risk by Hockey Ireland – in consultation with Sports Ireland – on Friday with the sport’s governing body confirming the fixture was to proceed as originally scheduled.

Blackrock stuck to their guns and refused to travel, a move which could see NICS named as champions by default.

“We are devastated with what has unfolded over the last few days and are still coming to terms with it,” read a statement from Blackrock. “The safety and wellbeing of our players/front line workers is our priority. The girls have worked tirelessly over the last few weeks in preparation.” “They reached out on Thursday but then that didn’t make a blind bit of difference,” added player Annmarie O’Connell. “Given the unprecedented situation, it wasn’t beyond what was reasonable to show some compassion for our position and look at moving the game.

“We are a mix of players aged 25 and up and working. There are teachers, occupational therapists, radiographers; it goes across big spectrum. How could we go back to work on Monday and say [to our bosses] we went up to Dublin and, now, may have to isolate? We are a team and we needed to go as a team but we couldn’t make anyone travel under those circumstances." It now remains with Hockey Ireland whether they will refix the final or declare NICS champions.

On Saturday, UCD came close to a famous Irish Senior Cup double on Saturday with the women outplaying Pegasus 3-1 in their final. The men, meanwhile, were within 12 minutes of defying the odds before succumbing to hot favourites Lisnagarvey 3-2 with the Ulster side netting twice in closing stages.