Lisnagarvey deny UCD Cup double with late strike

UCD were denied a unique Irish Senior Cup double late on Saturday in Hillsborough as their men succumbed to a last-ditch Lisnagarvey volley to fall 3-2 in the final.

The Belfield club’s women won their final earlier in the afternoon 3-1 against Pegasus for their third success in the last four years.

That provided the perfect send-off for the likes of Suzie Kelly and the Patton sisters Orla and Sarah who already confirmed they would move on earlier this summer before these ties, held over from before the lockdown, got the formal go ahead.

Hannah McLoughlin – the tie’s stand-out performer – fired UCD in front in the fourth minute with a penalty corner rocket and that was augmented by Michelle Carey’s delightful 3D finish.

A decorated camogie player at youth level, she lifted the ball waist-high to beat a couple of players before calmly batting into the bottom corner.

Pegs fought back in the second half but could only get Ruth Maguire’s goal on the board. Katherine Egan then killed off the tie in the closing stages, a powerful finish from Sarah Young’s cross.

Onto the men’s final and UCD got off to a horror start when Ben Nelson netted after just 75 seconds but Andrew Meates levelled scarcely a minute later in a thrilling start.

The sky-blues were good value for their half-time lead when Sam Byrne got a slightly fortuitous and UCD rode their luck to hold that 2-1 lead into the final quarter.

But, sitting deeper and deeper, they could not hold on in spite of Garvey’s Andy Edgar was sent to the sin-bin. In his absence, Nelson levelled from close quarters and then went in front with 10 minutes left via Andy Williamson who made it 3-2.

It earned Garvey their 24th crown and denied UCD their first male title.

On day one in Munster, meanwhile, Ashton’s men and women both started on the front foot with the former beating Division One debutants Midleton 3-0 with new signing Darren Wilkinson signing twice.

The women edged out Cork C of I 2-1 with goals from Ailse Holland and Tracey Johnston giving the Cork city side a big boost against a side that has strengthened significantly over the summer.