Phil Healy faces into uncertain winter heartened by Olympic soundings

A long and uncertain winter lies ahead for Ireland's Olympic hopefuls so recent suggestions from Tokyo that the Games will go ahead come what may in 2021 have been music to the ears.

Japan's Olympics minister Seiki Hashimoto said earlier this month that the event will proceed “by all means necessary”. The International Olympic Committee's vice-president John Coates was quoted the day before saying that the Games would happen “with or without Covid”.

Happy days.

“Absolutely, because as an athlete you don’t want the uncertainty of 'will it go ahead, won’t it go ahead' and just being a toss-up,” said Phil Healy who was launching this year's Federation of Irish Sports Volunteers in Sport awards, supported by EBS. “Someone says one thing and then there is different media reports saying other.

“When they came out and said there was a high chance it will go ahead, that is super for an athlete going into winter season because it will just be like 2020 again. You know that it is planned to go ahead and everything is geared towards that. It definitely gives you that hunger again rather than waiting another three years, because you are three years older, everything is different.”

The year's delay was tough enough. Healy had to deal with a broken foot that severely compromised her 2019 season but she was back setting a new national indoor 200m record in February and “in the shape of my life” before the pandemic took hold.

Lockdown wasn't just a case of keeping fit and busy. There was a Masters degree to get through in enterprise computer software in WIT, which is now completed, and a dislocated shoulder suffered lifting weights in her homemade gym.

With travel restrictions so tight and medical services so limited, it fell to her coach Shane McCormack to pop the shoulder back in.

“That took its toll as well because I wasn’t able to lift the same weights as usual, wasn’t able to run for a while. And for me, once my strength drops, my speed drops. People might think it is only your shoulder, you can pop it back in and you are fine. It’s not.

“It did have an impact and it did set me back for a while, but again, it is something I pushed through and overcome and I adapted.

Similar to the foot injury last year, your Plan A goes out the window and your Plan B becomes your Plan A.

Her response to more adversity was impressive. Eleventh and twelfth national titles were bagged earlier this month with successes in the 100m and 200m in Santry. The question now is what's next?

The European Indoors are scheduled for Poland in March of next year, the World Indoors are down for Nanjing in China later that month.

"Time will tell for all that. Obviously again it would be within restrictions, maintaining guidelines, but hopefully things will go ahead in Ireland and we won't be forced to travel abroad in order to prepare for European Indoors if they go ahead.”