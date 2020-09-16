Basketball: Tough test for Tradehouse Central Ballincollig as draws made for Senior National Cup

Defending men’s champions Griffith College Templeogue will face UCD Marian in the first round of the 2020/21 Hula Hoops Senior National Cup after the draw was made this evening.
Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, who are the President’s Cup champions won’t be defending that title as they were promoted to the Super League and will therefore take part in the top-tier Pat Duffy Cup. They will have a baptism of fire at this level as they face Super League champions Belfast Star in the opening round.
Despite the Ballincollig side's absence in the President's Cup, for Division One clubs, there will be three debutants in that competition - Killarney Cougars, Grand Hotel Malahide and Drogheda Wolves
Women's cup champions Pyrobel Killester will play Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s.
Moycullen v DCU St. Vincents
DBS Éanna BYE
Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Belfast Star
C&S Neptune BYE
Maree Basketball Club v Garveys Tralee Warriors
Keane Supervalu Killorglin BYE
UCD Marian v Griffith College Templeogue
Pyrobel Killester BYE
President’s Cup Fixtures (Men’s Division One Clubs)
LYIT Donegal v IT Carlow Basketball
Scott Lakers St. Paul’s Killarney v Killarney Cougars
Portlaoise Panthers v Drogheda Wolves
EJ Sligo All-Stars v Limerick Celtics
Ulster University v Fr. Mathews
Grand Hotel Malahide v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions
Limerick Sport Eagles v WIT Vikings
Titans Basketball v Drogheda Wolves
Maree BC v Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics
Marble City Hawks BYE
Trinity Meteors v Waterford Wildcats
Fr Mathews BYE
IT Carlow Basketball v DCU Mercy
Singleton’s Supervalu Brunel BYE
Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s v Pyrobel Killester
Ambassador UCC Glanmire BYE
Ulster University v LYIT Donegal
Griffith College Templeogue BYE
Tipperary Knights v St. Paul’s Killarney
Limerick Sport Huskies BYE
Swords Thunder v NUIG Mystics
Phoenix Rockets BYE
Portlaoise Panthers BYE
Limerick Celtics BYE