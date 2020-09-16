Basketball: Tough test for Tradehouse Central Ballincollig as draws made for Senior National Cup

Defending men’s champions Griffith College Templeogue will face UCD Marian in the first round of the 2020/21 Hula Hoops Senior National Cup after the draw was made this evening.

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, who are the President’s Cup champions won’t be defending that title as they were promoted to the Super League and will therefore take part in the top-tier Pat Duffy Cup. They will have a baptism of fire at this level as they face Super League champions Belfast Star in the opening round.

Despite the Ballincollig side's absence in the President's Cup, for Division One clubs, there will be three debutants in that competition - Killarney Cougars, Grand Hotel Malahide and Drogheda Wolves

Women's cup champions Pyrobel Killester will play Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s.

Pat Duffy Cup 1st Round Fixtures (Men’s Super League Clubs)

Moycullen v DCU St. Vincents

DBS Éanna BYE

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Belfast Star

C&S Neptune BYE

Maree Basketball Club v Garveys Tralee Warriors

Keane Supervalu Killorglin BYE

UCD Marian v Griffith College Templeogue

Pyrobel Killester BYE

President’s Cup Fixtures (Men’s Division One Clubs)

LYIT Donegal v IT Carlow Basketball

Scott Lakers St. Paul’s Killarney v Killarney Cougars

Portlaoise Panthers v Drogheda Wolves

EJ Sligo All-Stars v Limerick Celtics

Ulster University v Fr. Mathews

Grand Hotel Malahide v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions

Limerick Sport Eagles v WIT Vikings

Titans Basketball v Drogheda Wolves

Paudie O’Connor Cup Fixtures (Women’s Super League Clubs)

Maree BC v Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics

Marble City Hawks BYE

Trinity Meteors v Waterford Wildcats

Fr Mathews BYE

IT Carlow Basketball v DCU Mercy

Singleton’s Supervalu Brunel BYE

Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s v Pyrobel Killester

Ambassador UCC Glanmire BYE

Women’s Division One National Cup Fixtures (Women’s Division One Clubs)

Ulster University v LYIT Donegal

Griffith College Templeogue BYE

Tipperary Knights v St. Paul’s Killarney

Limerick Sport Huskies BYE

Swords Thunder v NUIG Mystics

Phoenix Rockets BYE

Portlaoise Panthers BYE

Limerick Celtics BYE