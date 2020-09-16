Coach of world champion Sanita Puspure leaves Rowing Ireland

David McGowan, who competed in the 2004 Olympic Games, took up the role earlier that year.
Sanita Puspure of Ireland is congratulated by Rowing Ireland High Performance Coach David McGowan following her victory in the Women's Single Sculls Final in 2018. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 - 15:45 PM
Joel Slattery

David McGowan has resigned from his post as High-Performance Coach at Rowing Ireland, the body has announced.

McGowan was coach of Sanita Puspure when she won world championship gold in 2018.

The Australian, who competed in the 2004 Olympic Games, took up the role earlier that year.

“I would like to thank the whole Rowing Ireland family for their support throughout my coaching time. I was made welcome by the people of Ireland and family of rowers," he said. 

"Thank you to the athletes, parents and all those who work so hard behind the scenes to support this small rowing organisation to fight well above its weight. The team at Rowing Ireland have become my family and friends over the last three years, and I wish Antonio, the athletes and crews every success in these challenging times.”

Rowing Ireland’s High-Performance Director, Antonio Maurogiovanni added: “David has coached, inspired and supported our athletes to deliver their best results.

"He has the vision and worked tirelessly to achieve it, culminating in our success at the 2018 and 2019 World Championships. He has been my colleague and my friend, and we will hugely miss him as part of the team”.

