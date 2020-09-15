Scaled-back King and Queen of the Roads to proceed at Ballincurrig

Road Bowling

A scaled-back version of King and Queen of the Roads 2020 has been announced for the original scheduled dates of September 26 and 27 at Ballincurrig.

When announced, it was envisaged that it would be played behind closed doors with a maximum attendance of 15 and live-streamed. Most of the ancillary events will not be played. Also because of coronavirus restrictions, bowlers from Germany and the Netherlands will not compete.

The King of the Roads lineout includes the top three finishers in the Mick Barry Cup. Thomas Mackle, who won the event a record four times in succession, obtained a wildcard as the fourth participant. The semi-final draws see David Murphy play Colm Rafferty and Mackle play Arthur McDonagh.

Murphy, like Mackle, also holds four titles. He contested six successive finals between 2007 and 2012, but his brother Aidan (2008) and Martin Coppinger (2012) denied him four-in-a-row. The stunted 2020 campaign may have helped him clear up a few niggling injuries that have hampered him over the past few years.

Rafferty is a first cousin of Thomas Mackle and a nephew of the great Michael Toal. He holds four underage All-Ireland titles, contested the 2016 All-Ireland intermediate final, and has a great record at Ballincurrig, including two Jim O’Driscoll Cup wins.

Mackle completed his famous four-in-a-row against McDonagh in 2018. That was a memorable tussle. McDonagh recovered from a disastrous start to win the lead at the halfway point. Mackle wrested back control but still had to beat a big last shot from McDonagh for his historic win.

Reigning champion, Kelly Mallon, will defend her Queen of the Roads title against Carmel Ryan-Carey. Mallon would have been an automatic semi-finalist with the Ulster, Munster, Dutch, and German senior champions as well as the Gretta Cormican Cup winner. The continental stars can’t travel, and none of the other three routes have been concluded. Carmel Carey was given a wildcard as 2019 All-Ireland senior champion.

The Proto-Mark Technologies Youth Competition would normally have the current under-18 champions from the three competing countries in opposition. This year it will be an all-Ireland event. As neither the Ulster or Munster under-18 championships are finished the provinces will be represented by the 2019 winners Gene McVeigh and Shannon Maguire for Ulster and Wayne Parkes and Hannah Sexton for Munster.

In Ulster, Niall Mullin beat Johnny Kelly by almost a bowl in the Junior B semi-final on the Cathedral Road. Kelly won the first shot by 40m. Mullin closed the gap with a good second and led with his third past Lester’s. He missed chances to push clear in the next few but opened a big lead into Starr’s Hill.

Kelly levelled with two big throws to the coal sheds and led by 40m at Brannigan’s. Mullin led again in the hollow. Kelly then got two poor shots in succession and Mullin drove on to win by almost a bowl.

Timmy McDonagh Jnr beat 2018 All-Ireland Junior C champion, Timmy Murphy, in the last shot of the North-East Junior B final at Grenagh.

Joe Tyner beat Tom Allen by almost a bowl in the Munster Novice Veteran Championship at Templemichael. He had 40m odds at the first bend. Allen got a great bowl onto the straight and levelled to Sarsfield’s Court cross. He was still level at the green. Tyner made light in two more to raise almost a bowl. He raised the bowl with his next. Allen knocked it with his second last, but Tyner beat the line.

Martin Desmond led Mick Murphy from line-to-line in the Mid Cork Novice Veteran final at Newcestown. He opened the cross in four, while Murphy was not out fully. Murphy played two brilliant bowls past Kingston’s and Desmond beat both. Murphy stayed in contention to the last shot. He missed the line with a great last throw and Desmond beat it.

John Donnellan won the Cork City Novice Veteran final against Mikie O’Driscoll and Paschal Bowen at Carrigaline. Bowen opened with two huge shots to light to lead by a bowl. After two more Donnellan led. A big rub onto the straight gave Donnellan winning odds. He beat O’Driscoll by a bowl and Bowen by two.