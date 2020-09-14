Sam Bennett gears up for the pressure of staying in green jersey

A week after delivering on his long-held ambition of securing a Tour de France stage win, Sam Bennett enters the final days of the race carrying a very different pressure in an unexpected battle for the green jersey.

The Irish sprinter lifted one weight when he delivered victory on stage 10 into Ile de Re on Tuesday, completing his set of having at least one stage win in all three Grand Tours.

But when the Tour set out from Nice two weeks ago, the Deceuninck-QuickStep rider never imagined he might start the final week in the points leader's green jersey, fending off a determined fight from perennial winner Peter Sagan to wrestle it back.

Sagan has won the classification in seven of the past eight years, the only exception being 2017 when he was disqualified for a stage four crash with Mark Cavendish. The presumption on the eve of the Tour was that if the former world champion made it to Paris, he would do so in green.

But Bennett picked up a tidy haul of points as he battled in the sprints in the opening week, and when Sagan was relegated for an illegal sprint on stage 11 in Poitiers, Bennett suddenly found himself with a healthy lead.

"It seems like it's a really big opportunity this year," said Bennett, the first Irishman to wear green since Sean Kelly won it for the fourth and final time in 1989.

"I've sacrificied some stage wins already I think and I probably will in the later stages of this race but it will be to try and take home this green jersey."

The points classification may supposedly be for the sprinters, but in reality it is much more complicated. Intermediate sprint points get hoovered up by riders in breakaways, and Sagan's dominance has come from his ability to get into those breaks and climb better than his rivals on mountain days.

Contesting green will cost Bennett plenty of energy in a final week when he might otherwise save himself for a final sprint in Paris on Sunday.

"It will always be a fight," he said. "It's not just the intermediate sprint, it's to make sure he doesn't go in a breakaway, and then to finish the stage (inside the time cut) after doing all that work.

"There are three points throughout the stage but the team is doing a fantastic job."

It is a whole new set of worries for Bennett, a rider who always sounds as though he fears letting somebody down.

"For the first week of the Tour I was falling asleep at 2am or 3am, I did feel the pressure (of a stage win) and it was definitely a relief when I got it," he said.

"Now I find myself in a whole new position and a different type of pressure. I feel I'm coping with it OK.

"I'm getting so much support back home in Ireland, people are putting up banners in my home town. It's fantastic, I love the support but it also brings pressure in the form of expectation."

Bennett leads by 45 points, 269 to 224, but Sagan's Bora-Hansgrohe have ridden aggressively in the past few days to try to dislodge a rider who left the squad in the winter precisely because Sagan blocked his path.

If the burdens weigh on Bennett's shoulders, there is seemingly none affecting Sagan.

"I have no pressure," the 30-year-old said. "I won it already seven times so if I get one more or lose it, nothing changes for me."

Just do not imagine that means he is happy to stop the fight.

"We're still in the game," he added. "There are the last six stages and there are three really hard stages, and then perhaps after there's another opportunity for a sprint or something. Then we have to survive the time trial and then we're going to Paris."