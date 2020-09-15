Amid Government roadmap, the bottom line remains: Coronavirus hasn’t gone away

By now many readers will be familiar with the post-testing scenario. The day or two - hopefully no more than that - of drumming one’s fingers on the tabletop waiting for a text or call about the results from a swab.

It’s a nervous time. Or, in the words of a friend, a time when you’re more nervous than you actually realise.

Today, the Government is expected to outline a roadmap that explains how to deal with five levels of the virus, and the restrictions related to those levels - restrictions which will apply across the country for the next six to nine months.

Moreover, the roadmap is widely expected to allow for the return of spectators to sports events. Numbers such as 500 spectators being allowed at club level, and 5,000 at the really big venues, the likes of Croke Park and the Aviva Stadium, are being mentioned with some authority.

This is significant because you could hardly open a newspaper for the last few weeks without reading pained appeals for spectators to be allowed back to sports events of all kinds.

Those appeals took several distinct forms (the appeal to consistency, the appeal to common sense, the appeal to financial necessity), few of which were resistant to much analysis, but now that more people are to be allowed to attend sports events, the question is far more basic.

Is this approach the right one?

The logic seems a little flawed to this observer. Cases don’t appear to be linked to sports events, but those sports events have, in effect, no spectators in attendance: how exactly can that justify allowing spectators to attend those events?

(Disclosure: like 99.9% of the population, I am not a trained epidemiologist, though unlike 99.8% of the population I am quite prepared to admit it.) Furthermore, the timing of the change in policy coincides with consistent warnings to people in Dublin regarding their behaviour and the spread of the virus.

The capital city is a natural hub for sports events at a national level, and relaxing the restrictions means that in addition to athletes and management/officials attending sports events and administrative functions in Dublin, hundreds more people will now be free as spectators to visit the one place in the country that is a serious concern in terms of the spread of the virus.

There are suggestions already that allowing spectators to attend events is likely to change if a county or area is subject to some form of a lockdown, or if restrictions are put in place to combat a surge in infections in a particular region.

Defining a surge is in itself likely to be contentious, but expect plenty of sophistry as well when it comes to defining what is or isn’t part of a particular region: close attention to boundaries and townland limits will become more and more important to sports organisations as they seek to remain active.

Emotive arguments are being made all the time for allowing spectators to return to events.

Everyone has seen the photographs of solitary figures at games, people who seem almost too forlorn to be enjoying themselves, but the inconvenient truths which counterbalance those images is that the virus is still here and that rates of infection are rising.

That’s where the appeals to consistency, etc, break down, because the bottom line remains a concern. For instance, a repeated argument runs along the lines of ‘we can’t have anyone at our game yet 20 people can gather in a house and watch a live stream of the same game’.

This omits one significant ingredient, which is the need for individuals to take responsibility for their own actions, and your view on the relaxation of spectator numbers is likely to be coloured by your view on personal responsibility.

If you’re an optimist who believes most people have learned their lesson from the lockdown, that they’ll be able to conduct themselves in a distanced and appropriate way when they return to sports events, then the best of luck at your sports event of choice this weekend.

I hope you’re right.