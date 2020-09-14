Irish Sports Monitor: More people embraced exercise even before coronavirus struck

It will be a while yet before the boffins can measure how Covid-19 has affected our relationship with sport and exercise but the 2019 Irish Sport Monitor, published today, paints a picture of a society that had been leaning towards a more active lifestyle before everything changed.

Participation in sport jumped 3% in the calendar year with 46% of the Irish population, roughly 1.7 million people, participating in sport at least once a week. Personal exercise remains the most popular activity (16%), followed by swimming (9%), running (7%), and cycling (4%).

The Irish Sports Monitor has measured adult participation in sport and physical activity since 2007. The latest report, produced in conjunction with Ipsos MRBI, presents findings based on interviews with over 8,500 adults aged 16 and over and conducted between January and December 2019.

The latest report has found that those who participate in sport and other forms of activity, both physically and socially, exhibit higher levels of positive mental health. This is stuff we all know but it always bears repeating, especially if the message is clicking with more people.

Aside from the increase in active participation, improvements were also reported in the numbers attending events, taking up club membership, or involved in volunteering. A modest jump of 2% up to 47% there but a jump nonetheless.

Anecdotal evidence during the pandemic is that greater numbers are participating in walking and running, bicycle sales are through the roof, while golf and tennis clubs have been reporting surges in membership requests and sales.

“The findings announced today are encouraging overall and results are moving in the right direction,” said John Treacy, CEO of Sport Ireland.

“In particular, it’s welcome to see sustained participation rates in the younger age groups in the 16-34 bracket, with over 90% of people participating in sport citing improving health and fitness as a motivating factor.

“Personal exercise remains the main driver or participation at 16%, which was reinforced by our recent reports on participation during Covid-19 restrictions that showed unprecedented numbers taking part in individual activity.

“The challenge now is to provide opportunities to sustain and further grow this level of activity. The work of the national governing bodies of sport and local sports partnerships is vital in achieving this.”

Also, the gender gap in sports participation continues to narrow, if slowly, in recent times. It is now at 3%, compared with 4% in 2017. It stood at 16% when the ISM was introduced in 2007. However, as shown previously, the gender gap in social participation is more persistent.

Less women who play sport (53%) find it easy to motivate themselves to do so than men (68%). Half of all women (51%) have never volunteered for sport and those who do volunteer are less likely than men to coach, referee, or be a club official.

Almost three-quarters (71%) perceive the administration and management of sport to be too male-dominated. This view is widely held across both genders and all age groups.

However, among sports club members, 60% feel that the balance between males and females in the administration and management of that type of club is about right.

Since 2013, when this issue was previously examined, there has been an increase in the proportion of women who perceive that the administration and management of sport to be too male-dominated.