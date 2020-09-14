Colin Sheridan: Hard Knocks delivers harsh reality TV for NFL nuts

If this year hadn’t brought enough unpleasantness already, the news pop-culturists dreaded dropped in their timelines like a summons last week, when Kim Kardashian West announced to her 66 million twitter followers that the television show to which she owes much her fame and fortune — Keeping up with the Kardashians — is to end after the 2021 season.

In sporting terms, Kim’s delivery was less Lou Gehrig bidding baseball adieu, more ‘Drico’ announcing his last season with Leinster.

Regardless, her tweet was one heard around the world.

Like BOD, Keeping Up with the Kardashians has had its highs and lows, but the ‘Bora Bora’ episode from season six was pure hat-trick in Paris stuff, and proof that, for all we love to malign our American cousins, the two things they will always do better than us are reality television and the packaging of sports. The Kardashians may have been the show that has launched a thousand eye-liners, but HBO’s Hard Knocks has been a staple for NFL nuts, and a gateway to the many casual fans of American Football who want to know their audibles from their no-huddle offence before another season starts.

There is something decidedly kitsch about Hard Knocks; from the coaches houses — white and empty — that always look as clinical as a dentist surgery, to the music, the melodramatic narration from actor Liev Schriber, slo-mo montages that would shame a Top Gun trailer.

The show is an institution, as American as the Kennedys, but for all it’s wholesome apple-pie ness, this seasons offering — featuring both LA franchises, the Rams and the Chargers — was less about the gridiron, and more about the two behemoth social issues confronting the USA today; one, the novel Coronavirus, the other much less novel — racism and social injustice, the perennial Chekhov’s gun, hanging on the wall of the NFL, daring it’s players to fire it.

In that context, watching Hard Knocks this season, the number of black faces on the screen struck a chord more profoundly than it might have previously. Long before Colin Kappernick took a knee to protest police brutality, the NFL has struggled to protect its people. To the contrary, it is consistently argued by many that it exploits them. The league is over 70% African American, yet there are only three black head coaches and fewer (yes, fewer than three) black owners. Players make the many millions of dollars you’d expect, but very little of their money is “guaranteed” due to a prohibitive collective bargaining agreement.

Teams annually spend millions of dollars on research into young African American kids they plan to recruit — the majority from impoverished backgrounds — in order to find the next hungry kid, desperate to play. In most cases the hungrier the better, so they can remind them daily the tenuousness of their professional existence, all under the threat there are a dozen other guys just as talented and hungry waiting to take their place should they fumble.

That research might be better served for more altruistic purposes — to educate owners and organisations on the circumstances and social issues that perpetuate a culture of subservience within the game.

The NFL’s brother organisation — the NBA — is far more empowering of its players, as much to do with smaller playing rosters and fewer true stars that the league could afford to live without (during its recent boycotting of playoff games, it was reported that players, coaches and team owners waited for LeBron James to tell them — not how he felt — but what the league was going to do).

The NFL’s enlightenment curve is more similar to that of the PGA tour. As evidenced by this season of Hard Knocks, however, the coming change is impossible to ignore.

It is an NFL endorsed series.

Teams who skip their turn are routinely punished. For many (read Bill Belichick), it is an unnecessary distraction during a pre-season. For others, it is a chance for head coaches to get their teeth whitened and the good cutlery out.

The NFL would obviously much rather the focus of the series was on human interest stories; underdog fifth-round draft picks, looking to cut their teeth, undersized free agents, looking to upset the odds and secure a spot on the roster. In every other year, the centre-piece of the show is Cut Day, the “it’s not you, it’s me” showdowns between coach and prospect, as one informs the other that despite all the homework, all the snaps, all the pain, the dream for this year will not come true.

But, this year, being the year of endless entropy, the show became about something else, even if the NFL and its cohort of billionaire owners didn’t want it to.

The penultimate episode of each series has always served as an appetiser to the climactic “cut day”. However, in light of the shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed 29-year-old black man whom police shot seven times in the back in Kenosha, Wisconsin, an entirely different episode unfolded.

We watched as LA Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, one of the three black coaches in the league, spoke to his players and impressed upon them the freedom was there to express their grievances openly and honestly.

In the end, the Raiders abandoned a televised scrimmage at their new stadium, Lynn taking centre stage when addressing the NFL network surrounded by his players, saying: “We’re not going to be defeated by what’s going on [...] I thought what we did in the locker room in the last hour was 10 times more powerful than what we could have done on the football field today.” And so, quite by accident, Hard Knocks served up some powerful TV, but it has undoubtedly made those with the most power uncomfortable and angry — the owners who have largely stayed complicity neutral (at best), and the fans.

The season opened Thursday night, and during a moment of silence observed by the KC Chiefs and the Houston Texans, both were roundly booed by many of the 18,000 fans.

Proof, as if any was needed, that the people at the very centre of the sport — the players — are the ones whose opinions still matter least.