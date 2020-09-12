US Open day 12: Dominic Thiem to meet Alexander Zverev in men’s final

US Open day 12: Dominic Thiem to meet Alexander Zverev in men’s final
Dominic Thiem out-muscled Daniil Medvedev (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Saturday, September 12, 2020 - 08:27 AM
Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent

Dominic Thiem will face Alexander Zverev in the final of the US Open after battling through tough matches at Flushing Meadows.

Zverev came from two sets down to win for the first time in his career against Pablo Carreno Busta while Thiem edged a 6-2 7-2 (7) 7-6 (5) victory against Daniil Medvedev that could easily have gone the other way.

Here, the PA news agency tells the story of the 12th day of play at Flushing Meadows.

In these strange times, all norms are out of the window. 

After clinching the women’s doubles title, Laura Siegemund waited for the umpire’s approval before hugging partner Vera Zvonareva.

The German said: “I felt already the rounds before, I’m very emotional usually at the end of a match. I’m screaming and jumping. I want to hug my partner, I have this urge. 

"That was always kind of awkward to stay away from each other. Today I was like, what the heck. But I asked permission at least.”

Wheelchair star Alfie Hewett wears his heart on his sleeve so it was no surprise to see an exuberant celebration at the end of his narrow victory over Gustavo Fernandez. 

Fortunately, no line judges were in the way of Hewett’s racket.

After pineapples and spots, the most flamboyant dresser at Flushing Meadows pulled out another snazzy number.

Up next

The women’s tournament reaches its conclusion on Saturday, with Naomi Osaka and a resurgent Victoria Azarenka both bidding for a third slam title.

More in this section

France Cycling Tour de France Primoz Roglic pulls ahead in Tour de France as Sam Bennett stays in green jersey
AUTO Schumacher/Japan 'He is fighting': Former Ferrari boss Jean Todt reveals he visited Michael Schumacher
Texans Chiefs Football Booing overshadows 'moment of unity' on opening night of NFL season
us openwrappa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up