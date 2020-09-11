Kansas City Chiefs start Super Bowl defence with win over the Houston Texans

Kansas City Chiefs start Super Bowl defence with win over the Houston Texans
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes (Jeff Roberson/AP)
Friday, September 11, 2020 - 06:05 AM
Jeff Taylor

Reigning Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs started the new NFL season with a bang by recording a 34-20 win over the Houston Texans.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was named Super Bowl MVP, threw three touchdown passes and had 211 yards as the Chiefs came from behind and stopped a late Texans rally.

The first score of the 2020 season went to David Johnson, who capped a nine-play drive with a 19-yard run as the Texans went into the first break 7-0 up.

But Mahomes hit Travis Kelce early in the second to draw things level, with a two-yard completion to Sammy Watkins putting the Chiefs ahead.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a 27-yard rushing TD, while Mahomes capped off his night with a three-yard pass to extend the lead to 31-7.

Deshaun Watson led two scoring drives in the final quarter for Houston, but a Harrison Butker field goal saw the Chiefs home and dry.

