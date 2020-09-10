Tour de France: Sam Bennett keeps green jersey as Nicholas Roche secures top-10 finish

Sam Bennett has held onto the green jersey for best sprinter at the Tour de France.

It comes after a 12th stage where Marc Hirschi made it third time lucky as he claimed his maiden Tour de France stage victory in Sarran Correze.

Bennett, who rides for the Deceuninck - Quick-Step team picked up nine points in the green jersey competition earlier, for being seventh across the line at the intermediate sprint.

The Irishman used the day’s intermediate sprint to slightly stretch his advantage over Peter Sagan in the points classification, but the former world champion led home the peloton to pick up scraps on the line and cut his deficit in the fight for green to 66 points.

However, it was Marc Hirschi's day as the Swiss rider, making his debut Tour at the age of 22, had twice been on the podium in the opening week of the race after seeing attacking efforts fall short, but delivered for Team Sunweb on stage 12 as he broke clear on the climb of the Suc au May before soloing to victory.

“It’s unbelievable,” Hirschi said. “Two times I was really close so actually today I never believed I could make it. I can’t describe it, it’s hard to find the words.

“I had the picture in my mind from the last two stages when I was close. Then in the last three kilometres I believed I could make it. It’s my first pro victory and it’s in the Tour so it couldn’t be better.”

Julian Alaphilippe, who pipped Hirschi to the line on stage two in Nice, was part of a large chase group on the descent to the finish, but a lack of organisation prevented them from closing him down before a mechanical issue ended Alaphilippe’s own challenge.

Nicholas Roche finished the stage in 10th place.

The lumpy 218km stage from Chauvigny was the longest of the entire Tour, before a return to the mountains on Friday.