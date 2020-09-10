Connacht Hockey have grounds for concern  

Connacht Hockey have launched their “Misneach Le Cheile” campaign to arrest the alarming decline in facilities for the sport in Galway and stop local clubs being forced to turn away new members.

Since the 2018 World Cup silver medal and last year’s Olympic qualification, the five clubs in the city have been inundated with requests from young girls to take up the sport.

While interest is at its highest, the ability to cater for them has become markedly more challenging with the recent decision to replace the Oranmore astroturf pitch from 2G to a 3G surface, unusable from a hockey perspective.

It means over 200 newcomers will likely be turned away this season with just NUIG’s Dangan pitch on the west side of the city serving Renmore, Kinvara, Galway, NUIG and Greenfields hockey clubs. The nearest other pitches in the province are in Athlone and Sligo.

“Dangan is now saturated with five clubs using it,” Connacht Hockey’s Aisling Keogh explains. “The overspill was going to Oranmore before. Without it, everyone is fighting for pitch time.

“We can’t run fundamental coaching courses; we can’t develop our umpires. When we have an EY Hockey League game, we have to take time away from junior girls on Saturday. They are just told, ‘sorry’. There is a knock-on everywhere."

Young Kinvara members Alanna Huban (pictured) and Zoe Rodgers up took the cause directly last weekend, hand-delivering letters to the door of Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport in Dublin to plead their case.

And Keogh and Connacht president Kevin Keane will be among a group from Doughiska, Roscam and Ardaun who are meeting Minister Jack Chambers on Friday. They are part of a multi-sport proposal and believe a 2G turf could be a centrepiece of the proposal and can have much wider benefits.

Keogh said: “With the amount of 3G pitches going down, they are mostly secondary facilities for soccer, GAA and rugby. If only one in ten were 2G and could be used for hockey as well as these other sports, it would be massive. It’s not just about a hockey pitch but minority sports in general who are being left behind.