Sam Bennett: Irish sporting public unites in praise for Tour de France stage winner

Sam Bennett created history yesterday by becoming just the sixth Irishman to claim a Tour de France stage win.

More importantly for the Carrick-on-Suir rider was that he regained the Green Jersey for being the top sprinter in the race.

In a dramatic finish, Bennett admitted he wasn't sure he crossed the line in first place and that it took a while for the moment to sink in.

But it wasn't just the Bennett - who joins Sean Kelly, Shay Elliott, Stephen Roche, Martin Early, and Dan Martin in an elite list of Irishmen to win a stage at the Tour - who was emotional afterwards.

“You dream of it and never think it’ll happen, then it does. It took a while for it to hit me,” Bennett said in an interview after the race.

Ireland's Sam Bennett. center in white, crosses the finish line ahead of second place Australia's Caleb Ewan, right, and third place Slovakia's Peter Sagan, center left in green, to win. Picture: Sebastien Nogier/Pool via AP

"Proud as punch," tweeted for Munster and Ireland rugby star Ronan O'Gara, praising the televised interview, given just minutes after he crossed the line in first place.

"Well done Sam Bennett. What an interview. Wow"

Proud as Punch. Well done Sam Bennett . What an interview. Wow👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👍. — Ronan O Gara (@RonanOGara10) September 8, 2020

Former Republic of Ireland international David Meyler was equally impressed, adding: "What an interview by Sam Bennett. Great to see another Irish man winning a stage at the Tour de France."

What an interview by Sam Bennett. Great to see another Irish man winning a stage at the Tour de France 🇮🇪 — David Meyler (@DavidMeyler) September 8, 2020

Modern Pentathlete Natalya Coyle, who has two top-10 finishes at the Olympic Games added that as well as the emotion of the occasion, it also gives Irish athletes great motivation going forward.

"Only sport does this to you," she said. "Sam Bennett is just amazing."

Only sport does this to you.

Gives you so much emotion and motivation to watch this.

Sam Bennett is just amazing. https://t.co/Rjkos3Iwy6 — Natalya Coyle (@Natalyacoyle) September 8, 2020

While the Olympic Federation of Ireland put more simply, few can argue they didn't hit the nail on the head.

"You beast," they wrote, posting a picture of Bennett in the Green Jersey.

Stage 11 of the Tour de France starts this lunchtime with the result expected around 4.30pm.