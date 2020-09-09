Sam Bennett: Irish sporting public unites in praise for Tour de France stage winner

"Proud as punch," tweeted for Munster and Ireland rugby star Ronan O'Gara
Sam Bennett: Irish sporting public unites in praise for Tour de France stage winner

Ireland's Sam Bennett celebrates on the podium after winning stage 10 of the Tour de France. Picture: AP Photo/Christophe Ena

Wednesday, September 09, 2020 - 12:21 PM
Joel Slattery

Sam Bennett created history yesterday by becoming just the sixth Irishman to claim a Tour de France stage win.

More importantly for the Carrick-on-Suir rider was that he regained the Green Jersey for being the top sprinter in the race. 

In a dramatic finish, Bennett admitted he wasn't sure he crossed the line in first place and that it took a while for the moment to sink in.

But it wasn't just the Bennett - who joins Sean Kelly, Shay Elliott, Stephen Roche, Martin Early, and Dan Martin in an elite list of Irishmen to win a stage at the Tour - who was emotional afterwards.

“You dream of it and never think it’ll happen, then it does. It took a while for it to hit me,” Bennett said in an interview after the race.

Ireland's Sam Bennett. center in white, crosses the finish line ahead of second place Australia's Caleb Ewan, right, and third place Slovakia's Peter Sagan, center left in green, to win. Picture: Sebastien Nogier/Pool via AP
Ireland's Sam Bennett. center in white, crosses the finish line ahead of second place Australia's Caleb Ewan, right, and third place Slovakia's Peter Sagan, center left in green, to win. Picture: Sebastien Nogier/Pool via AP

"Proud as punch," tweeted for Munster and Ireland rugby star Ronan O'Gara, praising the televised interview, given just minutes after he crossed the line in first place.

"Well done Sam Bennett. What an interview. Wow"

Former Republic of Ireland international David Meyler was equally impressed, adding: "What an interview by Sam Bennett. Great to see another Irish man winning a stage at the Tour de France."

Modern Pentathlete Natalya Coyle, who has two top-10 finishes at the Olympic Games added that as well as the emotion of the occasion, it also gives Irish athletes great motivation going forward.

"Only sport does this to you," she said. "Sam Bennett is just amazing."

While the Olympic Federation of Ireland put more simply, few can argue they didn't hit the nail on the head.

"You beast," they wrote, posting a picture of Bennett in the Green Jersey.

Stage 11 of the Tour de France starts this lunchtime with the result expected around 4.30pm.

More in this section

SPAR European Cross Country Championships European Cross-County Championships set for Dublin has been cancelled
US Open Tennis US Open: Naomi Osaka and Alexander Zverev earn semi-final spots
Bucks Heat Basketball NBA: Miami Heat blaze on after sending injury-hit Milwaukee Bucks home

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up