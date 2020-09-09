European Cross-County Championships set for Dublin has been cancelled

The European Cross Country Championships that was due to take place in Dublin in December, has been cancelled.

European Athletics today has made the decision in consultation with the Fingal-Dublin 2020 Local Organising Committee - electing to cancel the event due to Covid-19 restrictions in Ireland and travel restrictions across Europe.

“The decision to cancel the Fingal-Dublin 2020 SPAR European Cross Country Athletics Championships was a very tough choice for European Athletics. Following the cancellation of the Paris 2020 European Athletics Championship a few months ago, this was the last opportunity for a major European Athletics event this year and cancelling it was not an option we chose lightly," said European Athletics Interim President Dobromir Karamarinov.

"I know that all the athletes and entire athletics community were looking forward to this event but I ask them to keep heart. I would like to pay tribute to both the local organising committee for their commitment and hard work to date, and to Athletics Ireland for their fantastic support while we deal with these difficult times for our sport."

Chairman of the Final-Dublin 2020 Local Organising Committee Liam Hennessy said: “We are disappointed that Fingal-Dublin will not have the opportunity to host the SPAR European Cross Country Championships in 2020 but we feel this was the only decision to make based on the current situation regarding COVID-19."