Irish chiefs encouraged by positive soundings on 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Irish sports chiefs have welcomed soundings from Tokyo that next year's rearranged Olympic Games will go ahead come what may.

Japan's Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto said today that the event should take place "at any cost" while the International Olympic Committee's vice-president John Coates was quoted the day before saying that the Games would happen “with or without Covid”.

“It's really good news in terms of the noises they are making around the Olympic Games next year,” said Sport Ireland CEO John Treacy. “It would give all of us a lift.

“It would give our athletes a lift, and we would hate to see an athlete's cycle in terms of their career miss an Olympic Games because it only comes around every four years and everyone needs an opportunity. We look forward to it happening next year.”

Treacy's words were echoed today by Sarah Keane, chairperson of the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI), at the organisation's remotely-held AGM.

"High-ranking members of the International Olympic Committee have, over the last five days, been particularly robust in their assertions that the Games will take place next year, although most likely in a slightly scaled back form.

"And this adds further support to our belief at this juncture that the Olympic Games are more likely than not to take place in Tokyo next year.”

The decision to postpone the Games by 12 months left everyone scrambling to adapt, not least the national Olympic federations around the world, and the OFI has drawn up a number of planning scenarios to cater for events going forward.

The organisation has been stress-tested with this continued uncertainty in mind and a surplus of €149,606 recorded in 2018 has been backed up by another of €104,072. These will be utilised against record levels of expenditure of over €3m required to support Team Ireland in 2021.

The OFI unveiled Indeed and Circle K as new commercial partners last year, significantly boosting revenue and support for the Olympic team and there was a five-year budget plan put together prior to the inset of Covid-19 which will be sorely needed thanks to the pandemic.

There was some other encouraging news on the financial front with confirmation that no further costs were incurred in relation to the Rio 2016 ticketing scandal in the 2019 period. Costs from 2016-2018 amounted to €1.86m with €462,000 of that reimbursed from insurers.

“As we have always said, the final extent of these costs will only come fully clear once the legal proceedings in Brazil come to a full conclusion and we have no further updates in terms of when or how legal proceedings will take place,” said OFI chief executive Peter Sherrard.

The OFI's AGM also took the unanimous decision taken to introduce a 40% gender quota on their board. This goes even further than the 30% goal for national committees as stated by the IOC's Agenda 2020.

“We will definitely be leading, both here and abroad, in terms of gender equality and decision-making,” said Keane.