Has the gender-balance tide turned in road bowling?

Has Covid-19 finally turned the tide in terms of gender-balance in road bowling? A quick glance at Munster championship results last week, certainly gives that impression. Five key ties were decided in the women’s ranks and not one in the men’s.

With former World, European and All-Ireland champion, Gretta Cormican, and 10-times All-Ireland ladies football winner, Juliet Murphy, vying for the last quarter-final place, the Munster women’s intermediate championship is enjoying unprecedented interest.

Last week, Ciara Buckley, Hannah Cronin, and Denise Murphy secured their quarter-final places through two group deciders.

Buckley beat Helen Whyte in a dramatic finish at Ballinacurra. They were level after four each through Brinny Cross. Buckley led by 20m after two more to Foley’s. Whyte took a big lead with a brilliant seventh past the gas-line. She followed with another great bowl to Perrot’s which raised a bowl. Buckley cut the odds to 45m with a great bowl to the end of Perrot’s. Both got big shots towards the GAA field, with Whyte holding her lead. Buckley misplayed her next left. Whyte punished her with a big bowl towards the bridge, which Buckley missed to concede a bowl again.

Whyte increased her lead in the next exchange. Buckley did the seemingly impossible with a massive last shot past the line. Whyte’s reply fell left and her last one went right and missed Buckley’s tip.

Hannah Cronin beat Denise Murphy and Lisa Hegarty in a three-corner tie at Templemartin, but Murphy advances too as the group runner-up. Cronin and Hegarty set the early pace, raising a bowl on Murphy in six to Slyne’s corner. Murphy closed the gap with two good bowls from there, against three poor ones from her opponents. She won the lead after two more to O’Riordan’s.

Cronin went from third to first with four good bowls to the schoolhouse cross. All three were past the line in two more, with Cronin winning by a shot and Murphy edging Hegarty for second.

Anna Hurley finished strongly at Castletownkenneigh to reach the Munster U18 semi-final at the expense of Natalie Dempsey. Dempsey started well and built a solid lead. Hurley turned the score with a brilliant bowl that wiped out the lead and put her almost a bowl in front. She held that advantage to the finish.

Thomas Boyle gave a five-star performance against Maurice Connolly in the Cork City veteran final at Curraheen. He got the better of a big opening shot from Connolly and quickly built a commanding lead. Connolly got a poor second, Boyle replied with a great shot to sight, which put him a bowl clear.

He reached the Mill Cross in six big throws to lead by two bowls. He made the riding school in nine and was three bowls clear at the avenue.

In the Ulster Veteran semi-final at the Rock Road, Joe Shortt easily beat Fergal McCreesh.

Joe Tyner beat Danny O’Brien in the South-West Novice Veteran final at the Pike. He got the better of the big opening throws, but O’Brien got a nice run on the footpath to take the second. A big rub with his fourth put Tyner in a position to make White’s cross in five to lead by a bowl. He pushed his odds close to a second bowl to Dreaper’s.

On Monday night, Tommy O’Sullivan beat Conor Lucey in the Boys Munster U16 quarter-final at Castletownkenneigh. He scorched into a two-bowls-of- odds lead with five big throws to the Hollies. He held that lead to the first cross and added a third bowl to the second cross.