'I'm in shock': Joy for Sam Bennett after historic Tour de France stage win

Ireland's Sam Bennett has won the tenth stage of the Tour de France, becoming just the sixth Irishman to win a stage at the prestigious event.

In doing so, Bennett regained the Green Jersey - for the best sprinter in the Tour.

The 29-year-old follows Shay Elliott, Seán Kelly, Stephen Roche, Martin Earley and Dan Martin who are the other Irish riders to earn a stage win at the event.

"I thought I'd be in floods of tears but I'm in shock," he said, just minutes after crossing the line in first place.

"I just want to thank everyone who has been involved," an emotional Bennett said after race.

"You dream of it and you never think it will happen but it does and it did and it took a while for it to hit me."

More to follow...