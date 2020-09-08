US Open day eight: Dominic Thiem and Serena Williams qualify for quarter-finals

Thiem was joined in the last night by the impressive Daniil Medvedev
Dominic Thiem is through to the US Open quarter-final and is now the man to beat. Picture: Seth Wenig/AP

Tuesday, September 08, 2020 - 10:30 AM
Jonathan Veal, PA

Second seed Dominic Thiem progressed to the quarter-finals of the US Open, where he was joined by a hugely impressive Daniil Medvedev.

On the women’s side, Serena Williams also made it to familiar territory, but second seed Sofia Kenin crashed out to Elise Mertens.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day eight at Flushing Meadows.

Picture of the day

Serena Williams was stretched against Maria Sakkari but made it through to a 53rd grand slam quarter-final (Seth Wenig/AP)

Point of the day

Bruno Soares was waiting so long for an umpire’s call that did not come that he almost did not play the point in his men’s doubles quarter-final win with Mate Pavic against his former partner Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski.

Stat of the day

Serena Williams’ passage to a 53rd grand slam quarter-final takes her level with Martina Navratilova and just one behind the all-time leader Chris Evert.

The dream comeback continues

There are comebacks and then there is Tsvetana Pironkova’s comeback. The 32-year-old is playing her first tournament since Wimbledon 2017 following her decision to come out of retirement after the birth of son Alexander. And her dream stay in New York got even better as she booked a last-eight meeting with Williams thanks to a 6-4 6-7 (5) 6-3 win over Alize Cornet.

Russian reunion

There will be an all-Russian men’s quarter-final after third seed Daniil Medvedev set up a meeting with his long-time friend Andrey Rublev. Medvedev, last year’s runner-up, was in imperious form, dropping just five games against Frances Tiafoe, while Rublev saw off Matteo Berrettini in four sets. The pair have been playing each other since they were seven-year-olds and are good friends.

Quote of the day

Of course, it's probably a little bit of a bigger chance for all of us to win the first slam.

Dominic Thiem on the absence of Novak Djokovic

Fallen seeds

Women: Sofia Kenin (2), Maria Sakkari (15), Karolina Muchova (20)Men: Matteo Berrettini (6), Felix Auger-Aliassime (15)

Up next

It is the first instalment of quarter-finals day in the singles as Naomi Osaka takes on Shelby Rogers and Julia Brady is up against Yulia Putintseva in the women’s draw. All eyes will be on Pablo Carreno Busta against Denis Shapovalov and Alexander Zverev against Borna Coric in the men’s. Britain’s last man standing, Joe Salisbury, is in the men’s doubles semi-final, with his partner Rajeev Ram.

