Munster Reds match called off in ‘safety first’ move

Cricket Ireland cancelled today’s interprovincial T20 match between Munster Reds and Northern Knights in Cork as part of a “safety-first approach” to Covid regulations.

The sides were due to meet at the Mardyke at 1.30pm today but the match was cancelled in what Cricket Ireland called “a precautionary measure that relates distantly to the recent positive test of a player at Northamptonshire County Cricket Club.”

“It was reported in the UK media yesterday that a Northants player was self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19,” said Cricket Ireland.

“While Irish international Paul Stirling is not a ‘close contact’ of that player, three of Stirling’s white-ball teammates at Northants are flatmates of the positive player. All three have been tested, with two coming back negative, but one test result is still unknown.

“As Stirling had returned to Belfast before the news about the positive case was known, after consulting with teams and local organisers Cricket Ireland made a safety-first decision to ensure there was no risk to the Northern Knights squad, who were set to travel seven hours on a bus to Cork this afternoon for tomorrow’s game.”

Cricket Ireland high performance director Richard Holdsworth said: “While highly unfortunate, we have taken a risk management approach to our decision. There is absolutely no suggestion that Paul [Stirling] has contracted the virus, but until all three tests of his Northants flatmates have been returned, we don’t know conclusively whether the chain of transmission has been broken.

“Paul wasn’t in the squad for the game but had been in contact with some Knights teammates over the weekend. Given the lengthy bus trip the Knights have to take for the match in Cork, they were heading down today and staying overnight in Cork. We delayed the bus departure time as long as we could hoping Northants would get the test result, but it didn’t come in time, so we reluctantly had to cancel the trip as a precaution.”