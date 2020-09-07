Rowing Ireland issue appeal for transportsupport

Rowing Ireland CEO Michelle Carpenter has this morning issued an urgent appeal for a vehicle to transport their boats around Europe.

Irish crews won five medals at the European U23 Championships in Duisburg, Germany but Carpenter’s joy turned to despair on Sunday night when she received word the van which was towing their equipment to a training camp had broken down and could not be repaired.

Carpenter explained: “The van that pulls our boat trailer broke down last year but we had it repaired. Sadly it happened again in Germany and this morning we had to send another van to collect the trailer and bring it to Italy for the training camp.

“It is such a pity that a sport which is going so well on the water is suffering off the water.

“This was another incredible weekend for Irish Rowing but instead we are talking about a broken down van at the side of an autobahn in Germany. We are looking for someone to sponsor a new truck or van for Rowing Ireland.

“Their logo would be on the sides of the van and it would get tremendous exposure transporting the boats and equipment all over Europe to training camps and to competitions. “Given how successful rowing is at the moment, this would the perfect time to get involved with us in terms of publicity and exposure.”

Meanwhile Carpenter admitted that rowing experience is not essential in their hunt for a sportsman to help them qualify a boat for the 2021 Paralympics Game.

Officials are looking for a male in the PR2 classification to be part of a mixed double scull with High-Performance athlete, Katie O’Brien.

World Rowing defines the PR2 class as: “Rowers who have trunk and arm movement, who are unable to use their legs to propel the sliding seat”.

O’Brien is a hugely successful competitor having won a bronze medal at last year’s World Rowing Championships in Linz along with gold in the Henley Women’s Regatta and the Home International Regatta.

Carpenter explained that: “Katie can’t row in the Olympics without a partner so that is why we are issuing this appeal this morning. Rowing experience isn’t a necessity. Katie herself came through Talent ID - she was actually tested for horse riding but was spotted for rowing.” She outlined the requirements for the successful candidate: “If you think you might qualify as PR2, are of a competitive nature, ideally involved in high level sport, with a strong upper body and decreased/no use/mobility of their legs and are prepared to commit to this exciting High Performance program initiative, please email us at info@rowingireland.ie by the 14 September, with a brief overview of your sporting experience to date and for further details and requirements. Successful applicants will then be invited for further testing.”