Quins, and Quigley, break Waterford hearts

Waterford’s reign as men’s Irish Hockey Trophy champions came to an abrupt end as Robin Quigley’s last-minute strike sent Belfast Harlequins through to the final in dramatic fashion.

Isaac Johnson’s blistering second goal had given the Newtown hosts the momentum in the third quarter but they succumbed to a sucker-punch with the last touch of the game.

Waterford were making most of the attacking but a couple of Ian Balding and Rory Isaacs’ corner moves went awry.

Quins were hanging on with star man Michael Patterson serving out a yellow card sin-binning only for Stephen McGrath to embark on a mazy run and win a final second penalty corner.

Quigley stepped forward and while his shot looked more destined for a team mate’s deflection, it managed to find its way into the bottom right corner.

Earlier, Patterson had given Quins the lead before Ben McInerney levelled with a smart penalty corner rebound for 1-1. The Belfast side returned to the lead before the break via McGrath who shot home on his backhand at the second attempt.

Johnson – in his last game before moving to Dublin for college – produced a wonder goal for 2-2, rampaging down the right from 50 metres out, going alone to flick in the equaliser.

But it proved in vain with the visitors grabbing the final berth and a date with Portrane – 3-0 winners over South Antrim – in two weeks time.

Elsewhere, UCD will contest a first ever men’s Irish Senior Cup final after Guy Sarratt scored twice in the final quarter to give his side a 3-2 success at Cookstown’s Steelweld Park.

The Ulster Premier champions looked well set for a cup shock when Michael Kerr and Mark Crooks put them 2-1 up deep into the second half. But Sarratt turned things around in spectacular fashion.

UCD will meet Lisnagarvey in the final after the Comber Road side swept to a comfortable 4-0 victory against Glenanne.

The outstanding side before the lockdown, Garvey were always well in control of the tie as their young guns were too much for a more senior Glenanne opponent who did not have access to Irish internationals Shane O’Donoghue and Sam O’Connor. Ben Nelson’s perfectly arrowed shot broke the seal in the 10th minute and was augmented by Cole Chambers’ delightful touch. Daniel Nelson netted two more in the closing 12 minutes to add an extra garnish on the scoreboard.