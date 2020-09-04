Hockey season resumes after Covid lay-off

After a tumultuous summer of appeals, there is a huge measure of relief that competitive hockey will finally return with a Sunday special of Irish Senior Cup and Irish Hockey Trophy semi-finals.

Channelling his inner Jurgen Klopp, Lisnagarvey coach Erroll Lutton is relieved to be on the cusp of a final four date in the men’s senior competition against Glenanne, saying it is “the most important of the least important things” being back on the pitch.

He hailed the work of the Comber Road club’s army of volunteers to redesign the venue to safely accommodate 100 fans and officials to comply with local rules so as allow them to complete last year’s cup competitions.

It means there will be some sort of hometown advantage against Glenanne, the only side to take any points off them in the annulled 2019/20 EY Hockey League, although the manner of their draw might well give Garvey more positives to build on. They trailed 4-0 before roaring back to take a share of the spoils last December in Dublin. Form guides, though, are non-existent in the new environment, particularly as last season’s registrations are being used.

For the Glens, it means no access on the field for Shane O’Donoghue or Sam O’Connor, the pair returning from the Belgian pro ranks this season.

Garvey, meanwhile, have seen Peter McKibbin move to Grossflotbek in Germany and Ollie Kidd to Beeston in England, meaning something of a shake-up.

The other semi sees UCD go in search of a first final appearance when they travel to Cookstown in Co Tyrone. For UCD pair David Nolan and Jazze Henry, the tournament acts as a testimonial with Monkstown their next destination.

The two clubs have taken turns in relegating each other in feisty EYHL playoffs, marked by several sin-binnings each time.

Munster representation is confined to the men’s Irish Hockey Trophy semi-final with Waterford hosting Belfast Harlequins, winners of the Ulster Intermediate League.

Amid an array of young talent, Ireland O35 international Brad Rouhana is a rare older head in the Waterford line-up and has inside knowledge of Belfast’s core strength. “They are a wily outfit, littered with experienced O35 Irish players like Davy Frazer, John Metcalfe and Chris Lemon,” he said.

Isaac and Sam Johnson are both Dublin-bound for college this year but both have made themselves available to try and help Waterford retain the Trophy title won in 2019.