Sam Bennett ends 31-year wait for a green jersey at the Tour de France

Ireland’s Sam Bennett ended a 31-year wait for a green jersey at the Tour de France yesterday when he wrested control of the points classification from three-time world champion Peter Sagan.

Not since fellow Carrick on Suir man Sean Kelly in 1989 has an Irishman worn the green jersey in cycling’s biggest event, but Bennett did just that yesterday on the fifth stage of this year’s Covid-19-delayed contest.

The 29-year old reigning national road race champion said he was honoured and proud to take the jersey from the shoulders from Sagan, but had his joy tempered by missing out on what would have been a first ever Tour stage victory.

“I’m just honoured to wear it at least once and I’m really happy to have it today,” said an emotional Bennett after the 183-kilometre stage from Gap to Privas.

“It’s hard to go for the green jersey and the stages as well, but I was so focused on green that I almost forgot to really, really try and win,” he added after crossing the line in third.

“I’ve never had this experience in my career. I’m really happy to have green but I’m also sad that I lost the stage. I did everything I could. In the last 2kms I didn’t think I had the legs to sprint but I’m pretty happy with my performance in the end.”

Bennett became just the third Irishman to ever wear the green jersey, a prestigious classification in the sport only secondary to the more coveted race leader’s yellow jersey. Points are won at intermediate sprints during the stage, but also at the finish where they are more heavily weighted and the aforementioned Sagan has won it in seven of the last eight years.

Bennett, coy as ever, played down his chances of holding it for the remainder of the race.

“It’s a very special moment in my career to hold it for at least a day,” he continued, “and following in the footsteps of Sean Kelly and Stephen Roche makes it extra special.

“I’m proud to do it and proud to be here, especially with the Irish national championships jerseys on my back too.”

The day was not without its drama for Bennett’s Deceuninck-Quick Step team who initially thought they would end the day with the green and yellow jersey, only to be told they lost the latter in controversial circumstances.

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe started the day in the race leader’s yellow jersey, and thought he would stay there for another day only to be told by the race jury afterwards that taking a water bottle from his team inside 20 kilometres to go was in contravention to the race rules. The infraction resulted in a 20-second time penalty and saw him drop to 16th on General Classification.

Belgian Wout Van Aert took victory on the stage with Cees Bol (Team Sunweb) finishing second and Bennett next in third. Bennett is nine points clear of Sagan in the race for the green jersey heading into today’s sixth stage where there is just one intermediate sprint point.

Elsewhere, Dan Martin finished in the main peloton in the same time as Bennett while Nicolas Roche was over seven minutes down. They are 80th and 44th on General Classification respectively.