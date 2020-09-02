Sam Bennett emulates Sean Kelly by earning Tour de France green

Sam Bennett at this year's Tour de France (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Wednesday, September 02, 2020 - 16:56 PM

Sam Bennett has become the first Irishman since Sean Kelly to earn the green jersey at the Tour de France.

Wout Van Aert took victory on stage five in Privas today, with Bennett was third behind Cees Bol, but crucially ahead of three-time former world champion Peter Sagan.

Having won the intermediate sprint on the 183km stage from Gap, Bennett moved clear of Sagan in the points classification, becoming the first Irishman to wear the Tour's green jersey since Sean Kelly won the classification for the fourth and final time in 1989.

The sprint finish meant there was no change to the general classification, in which Bennett's Deceuninck-QuickStep team-mate Julian Alaphilippe continues to lead by four seconds from Mitchelton-Scott's Adam Yates.

Victory for Van Aert was another feather in the cap for the powerful Jumbo-Visma squad after he did so much to help set up Primoz Roglic's stage win a day earlier on the climb to Orcieres-Merlette.

Bennett, desperate for a stage win of his own, could not match the Dutchman's pace on the drag up to the line, but the green jersey will be more than a simple consolation prize.

More to follow

Latest

