Division 2 reprieve for Cork Harlequins and Bandon

Cork Harlequins and Bandon both look set to be part of an expanded EY Hockey League Division 2 next season as the fall-out from a summer of appeals rolls on.

Harlequins had initially been excluded from the competition but successfully made their case to the Hockey Ireland Appeals Panel who ruled they had been “treated unjustly”.

Quins had been leading their section of EYHL Division 2 when lockdown but were essentially relegated based on their performances in the Munster league, sitting third behind Cork C of I and Bandon.

The panel’s ruling on August 27th confirmed Quins would be part of next season’s EYHL2 line-up but it was not clear if that would be in addition to Cork C of I and Bandon or in place of the latter.

Hockey Ireland have now confirmed they will not just add Harlequins to the line-up but will now invite an extra club from Leinster and Ulster to take part. They will form part of an 11-team competition for the 2020/21 season only.

It is a situation the governing body was dead against, resolving in early August not to allow any additional teams. This is despite recommendations from their competitions working committee which suggested a 10-team structure as used in the women’s equivalent competition.

Hockey Ireland has left the final decision on who the three new clubs will be in the hands of the provinces but with a caveat “additional teams are to be selected on a merit basis”.

This will be a simple process in Munster but is likely to cause consternation in Leinster. Avoca would have been offered a place under the initial competitions working group proposals earlier this summer but Rathgar look set to be offered the EYHL2 place in their stead.

In Ulster, it looks like Mossley will be given first dibs on whether they want to take part in the league which is scheduled to begin on October 10th.