Andy Murray makes spectacular return to grand slam stage with victory at US Open

Andy Murray made a spectacular return to the grand slam singles stage with a gruelling five-set victory in the first round of the US Open.

The Scot was two sets and a break down, and faced a match point in the fourth set, against Japanese world number 49 Yoshihito Nishioka.

But it was as if Murray, playing his first major singles match since undergoing career-saving hip surgery 20 months ago, had never been away as he put himself, his coach, and his opponent through the wringer.

The 33-year-old, who usually feeds off the tension of playing in front of a packed crowd, was as flat as the atmosphere at Flushing Meadows in the opening two sets.

But the fierce competitor eventually re-emerged, battling through two tie-breaks before finishing off the Japanese baseliner 4-6 4-6 7-6 (5) 7-6 (4) 6-4 in four hours and 38 minutes.