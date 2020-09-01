Andy Murray makes spectacular return to grand slam stage with victory at US Open

Andy Murray makes spectacular return to grand slam stage with victory at US Open
Andy Murray was victorious on his return to grand slam tennis (Seth Wenig/AP)
Tuesday, September 01, 2020 - 21:04 PM
Andy Sims, PA

Andy Murray made a spectacular return to the grand slam singles stage with a gruelling five-set victory in the first round of the US Open.

The Scot was two sets and a break down, and faced a match point in the fourth set, against Japanese world number 49 Yoshihito Nishioka.

But it was as if Murray, playing his first major singles match since undergoing career-saving hip surgery 20 months ago, had never been away as he put himself, his coach, and his opponent through the wringer.

The 33-year-old, who usually feeds off the tension of playing in front of a packed crowd, was as flat as the atmosphere at Flushing Meadows in the opening two sets.

But the fierce competitor eventually re-emerged, battling through two tie-breaks before finishing off the Japanese baseliner 4-6 4-6 7-6 (5) 7-6 (4) 6-4 in four hours and 38 minutes.

More in this section

f47df5ac-41d8-4cb0-af9e-7080b80c9079.jpg Tyson Fury told ‘mega-fight’ with WWE champion Drew McIntyre would break records
CYCLING Tour 165013 Tour de France: Roglic closes gap at top as Irish trio put in sterling efforts
unnamed (1).jpg 2020 Rás na mBan cancelled
us openmurrayplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up