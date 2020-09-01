2020 Rás na mBan cancelled

The 2020 Rás na mBan has been cancelled.

Organisers this afternoon confirmed that they have abandoned hopes of hosting the rescheduled event in October and are now switching their attention on preparing for the 2021 edition.

Ireland’s top international stage race for women was originally due to begin in Kilkenny this week but the race was postponed in mid-July with hopes that an easing of restrictions would have allowed competitors from abroad to travel in October.

However, continued uncertainty around international travel and a fast approaching end to the truncated racing season saw officials pull the plug on this year's event just after noon and are instead focusing their attention on the 2021 edition. Stage routes for the five-day event have already been mapped and will be announced in due course.

Race Director Valerie Considine admitted that the decision is a relief and is looking forward to directing energy and resource the 14th edition of the race.

She explained: “It’s been a difficult time for all involved in the race but we’ve been mindful of the need to do the right thing for the race, for the competitors, for the volunteers and for other supporters who attend the event.

"To that end, it’s nice to have finally made a decision to refocus our energy and attention on running the race next September.

"A lot of the groundwork has already been done. We’ve kept lines of communication open with our volunteers and sponsors who understand the difficulties we’ve faced and we’ve been thrilled with the overwhelming support we’ve received.

"To the international and local riders who had been hoping to race this year we apologise and we sincerely hope to see you all in Kilkenny in 12-months-time."