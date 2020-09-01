Road bowling gets to grips with new restrictions

In the first final played under the new Covid-19 restrictions, Dan O’Connor won the East Cork – Waterford Junior B title at the expense of Michael Wall at Ballincurrig.

Stripping attendance back to 15, including players and officials, has a serious impact on the atmosphere, but it still leaves open the possibility of completing championships that are well advanced.

In Ulster the regime is much more flexible. There is no specific attendance limit, though organisers have to ensure that social distancing rules are adhered to, they have to keep a log of attendees and ensure that hand sanitization protocols are implemented.

Wall won the first two exchanges at Ballincurrig. O’Connor played his third bowl to the left. This gave Wall a chance to increase his lead, but his reply was too tight on the right and just beat the tip. O’Connor won a big lead with his fourth to the green and was almost a bowl in front after his next past the creamery.

He beat the no-play line in seven. Wall had a chance to cut the odds there, but his bowl past the no-play line was unlucky. O’Connor raised a bowl with his next. Wall played a great bowl to the top of the long straight. O’Connor then played three poor shots in succussion, catching the right with all three, which saw him lose the lead to Wall’s 12th bowl to Leahy’s.

They both narrowly missed the big corner with two huge bowls from there. O’Connor had a big lead after the next shots to light and he beat a great bowl from Wall up the short straight. He followed with another big one to Din Tough’s, which put him a bowl clear again. He made light at the last bend in two more to extend his lead.

The Munster championship made a tentative first step under the new arrangements with Tom Allen beating Patsy O’Sullivan in the Veteran championship at Terelton. He took the first tip with a great bowl to the graveyard. O’Sullivan led the second, but Allen gained a bowl to the garage. O’Sullivan knocked the bowl at Lehane’s lane, but Allen raised it again and held it to the line.

Three All-Ireland champions are in the last four of the Ulster veteran championship Joe Shortt, Fergal McCreesh and Paul Grimley. In the semi-final Grimley plays his brother Dermot, who had two wins in the past week on the Rock Road. In the first he had a dramatic last shot win over Keith Campbell, he then beat Oliver Gribben by almost a bowl.

In the Ulster U18 quarter-final at Newtownhamilton, Darragh Gribben defeated Eugene McVeigh, winner of both the Ulster U16 and U18 finals in 2019.

Eoin McVeigh dethroned All-Ireland U12 champion Ethan Hughes in the Ulster final at Portmor-Blackwater, also bringing the title to Tyrone. He set a blistering early pace to raise two bowls into the orchard corner. He put in an impeccable performance from there to the line to extend his lead to almost three bowls.