Irish triathlon stars hope to hit the ground running in Hamburg

Triathlon Ireland will send seven competitors - their largest representation at a World Championships event - when international action resumes in Germany this weekend.

On Saturday, Con Doherty, Maeve Gallagher, Carolyn Hayes, Erin McConnell and Russell White compete in the individual races at the Hamburg Wasser World Triathlon event.

The following day, Ireland will be represented in the mixed team relay with the representatives selected from Saturday’s competitors along with Ian Mathey and James Edgar.

The World Championships designation was awarded to Hamburg last week after Montreal was forced to cancel its event.

The Hamburg triathlon will be run over sprint distance, which will see athletes cover a 750 metre swim, 20 kilometre bike and a five kilometre run.

The event is the first to resume on the World Triathlon calendar since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and will see the world’s best triathletes line up in Hamburg, including reigning World Champions, Katie Zaferes and Vincent Luis, as well as double-Olympic medallist, Jonathan Brownlee and World Champions Mario Mola, Flora Duffy and Vicky Holland.

Stephen Delaney, Performance Director with Triathlon Ireland said: “It’s going to be really interesting to see how everyone fares, there hasn’t been any racing done for months so we’ve no benchmarks. Everybody is going to be coming to this hoping that their training is going well but training is not racing. Our guys have done well over the lockdown period, they’ve come out of it in good shape so we are quietly confident about it.”

Saturday’s event will be the first international triathlon race for an Irish athlete since Hayes won a silver medal at the Mauritius African Cup in March.

“I am super excited, obviously there’s nerves but they are the good nerves. This is my first ever World Champs and I am looking forward to lining up against everyone because that's the level I want to race at. Come the Olympics next year they are the people I will be competing against”, Hayes said.

Ireland’s top ranked male, Con Doherty said he is fitter than he has ever been: “I am confident but I don’t know what anybody else has been doing, but that’s actually nice because in a race you can’t think or judge how someone’s form is from looking at their social media. I think for this race, the best way to be is to have no idea about how anybody is. For me, I have the confidence that I have done the work and I am able to run with the best guys.”