Records tumble on a thrilling weekend for Irish cycling

Eight champions were crowned and Irish records were set at the Cycling Ireland Track National Championships in Sundrive velodrome.

On Saturday, Kelly Murphy battled challenging conditions in qualification to set an outdoor record of 3:48.99 in the Women’s 3k Pursuit. In the gold medal ride she went event better lowering the record to 3:47.452.

Michael O’Loughlin won the men’s 4k Pursuit in 4:47.914 while East Tyrone’s Harvey Barnes won the Sprint National Title with the fancied Orla Walsh claiming the equivalent in the women's category.

In Sunday's action, Walsh powered to a national record of 36.22 in the Women’s 500m TT, taking over a second off the previous mark while Eoin Mullen who hails from the Aran Islands got the win in the men’s Kilo TT in 1:07.05.

Junior World Bronze medallist Lara Gillespie won the women's scratch race while 2019 world medallist, Mark Downey won a sensational men's scratch final.

Cycling Ireland Track National Championships Day 1 & 2, Sundrive Velodrome, Dublin.

Men’s Sprint: 1. Harvey Barnes, 2. Eoin Mullen, 3. Callum O’Toole. Women’s Sprint: 1. Orla Walsh, 2. Deirbhle Ivory, 3. Lara Gillespie. Men’s 4k Pursuit: 1. Michael O’Loughlin 4:47.914, 2. Lindsay Watson 4:52.116, 3. Cian Keogh 4:53.371, Women’s 3k Pursuit: 1. Kelly Murphy 3:47.452 (National Record), 2. Lara Gillespie 3:52.052, 3. Mia Griffin 3:50.963 (bronze medal ride), Men’s Kilo TT: 1 Eoin Mullen 1:07.05, 2. Harvey Barnes 1:08.92, 3. Aaron Wade 1:09.24. Women’s 500m TT: 1 Orla Walsh 36.22 (National Record), 2. Deirbhle Ivory 38.61 , 3. Nikki Taggart 38.71; Men’s Scratch Race 1. Mark Downey, 2. Cian Keogh, 3. Michael O’Loughlin; Women’s Scratch Race1 Lara Gillespie, 2. Mia Griffin, 3. Kelly Murphy

