Cork Harlequins win appeal against Hockey Ireland

Cork Harlequins will compete in the Men's EY Hockey League Division Two next season following a successful appeal against Hockey Ireland.

Quins had been leading their section of the competition with one round of the group stages remaining when the season went into lockdown and was subsequently declared “null and void”. They were subsequently omitted from the entry list for the new season due to their third-place finish in Munster Division One below Cork C of I and Bandon. That decision - made by Hockey Ireland - was determined by a points equalisation method.

The waters were muddied further as Munster Hockey initially nominated Quins as one of their two allocated entries (along with C of I) to play in Division Two but officials then replaced Quins with Bandon. This followed a proposal from the Competitions Working Group to expand EYHL2 from eight to ten teams which would have allowed Munster an extra entry.

That plan, however, was not accepted by Hockey Ireland and left Quins – along with Leinster's Avoca – without a place in Division Two.

Both clubs challenged that decision but only Quins’ case was upheld with the Hockey Ireland appeals panel stating: “Cork Harlequins were treated unjustly, as a result of miscommunications of the position and interference with the prior nomination by Munster Branch of Harlequins, by representatives of Hockey Ireland, which resulted in their exclusion from the EYHL2.”

As such, the panel said Hockey Ireland must now make the “necessary arrangements” to permit their participation. At this stage, it is unclear whether the Farmers’ Cross side will be a ninth team in EYHL2 or if they will replace Bandon.

Quins’ men’s chairman Richie Gash welcomed the decision for its "highlighting of the unjust treatment by Hockey Ireland”.

“It's regrettable that we had to make this appeal at all, and especially that it had to play out so close to the season getting underway. However, we do understand the current landscape is difficult for everyone and we fully appreciate that difficult decisions have to be made at all levels. We were disappointed at the decision to publish the EYHL2 fixtures a matter of hours before the appeal hearing. However, we do look forward to seeing these fixtures being updated and published. We've a group of talented up and coming players who are now very much looking forward to the league getting underway.”