Stephen Gaffney times his run to perfection 

There were two moments over the past year when a dream came true for Stephen Gaffney. The first turned out to be a grand illusion, a cruel act of misdirection.

The second, in Morton Stadium last weekend, brought the Rathfarnham sprinter an ecstasy that was both real and lasting. Because that 100m gold medal, his first national senior title, will last forever.

The result had been many years in the making. The 26-year-old had come close before, finishing fourth in the 100m final in 2017 and third over 200m in 2019. But late last year his long-time coach Ciarán McDonagh – the Irish record holder in the long jump – felt he had brought him as far as he could. He suggested Gaffney link up with Stuart Hogg, the Scottish sprint guru who coached Paul Hession to the Irish 200m record of 20.30.

It had been a strange summer for Gaffney. Last July he travelled to Kortrijk, Belgium and clocked a wind-assisted 10.44 for 100m. A while later he was back on the track for the 200m, in which he left the field trailing, clocking an astonishing 20.39 with a legal wind of two metres per second.

“I saw the time and was celebrating,” he says. “But then I said to myself: ‘Is that real?’” Gaffney had never broken 21 seconds before, but here he was with a World Championships qualifier. He double-checked with officials but they confirmed all was in order. The celebrations continued that night but, to Gaffney, something felt seriously amiss.

“I went home early, I felt sick to my stomach. I knew it wasn’t right.” In the weeks that followed there was radio silence when he queried the time with organisers, but a month after the race they quietly adjusted the result. His real time was 20.93, still a personal best. Only last month did he find out how it likely happened, a race starter in Carlow explaining how the gun sometimes sends multiple signals to the timing equipment. It was likely that the clock in Kortrijk started on the wrong signal, the adjustment only done once the logs were later reviewed.

It turned out he wasn’t going to the World Championships, but Gaffney went to work even harder over the winter to one day make it a reality. Juggling his master’s in computer science in UCD with strength and conditioning work for various teams and athletics clubs, he continued training under the watchful eye of McDonagh with Hogg writing the programme and reviewing his technique on video.

He lifted weights in a friend’s garden during lockdown, did drills and sprints on a local astro-turf pitch, and emerged in flying form for early-season races in July. In last weekend’s 100m final, he got a flying start and once he came out of his drive phase in the lead, he knew the race was his.

“I said: ‘I’m getting to that line first, no matter what. I’ll pull every single muscle in my body if I have to.’” Running into a stiff wind (-2.4m/s), he clocked 10.63. Gaffney thinks he can run under 10.40 soon if he gets the right conditions, but first up is an attempt at a national sprint double. To make that happen he will have to beat Marcus Lawler, a 20.40 athlete, in tomorrow’s 200m final in Santry.

Phil Healy is going in search of the same feat in the women’s 200m, while the men’s 10,000m at 4:10pm today will see 1500m silver medallist Sean Tobin take on 5000m silver medallist John Travers.

The event will be streamed live on Athletics Ireland’s YouTube channel from midday today and 11:30am tomorrow.