Ireland cricket star Kevin O'Brien has smashed his own car window with a six

Picture via @irelandcricket on Twitter
Thursday, August 27, 2020 - 17:13 PM

Ireland cricket hero Kevin O'Brien bludgeoned eight sixes today for Leinster Lightning against North West Warriors at Pembroke, but one had costly results — he smashed the window of his own car.

O'Brien blasted a superb 82 off 37 balls, as Leinster compiled 124/4 off their 12 overs in the rain-affected T20 Inter-Provincial Series clash. 

 Kevin O'Brien of Leinster Lightning hits one of his eight sixes during the match during the 2020 Test Triangle Inter-Provincial Series match between Leinster Lightning and North West Warriors at Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin.
But one boundary had a particularly dramatic impact, as Cricket Ireland's photograph shows.

Despite the bill he now faces, O’Brien's innings lit up a dull day at Pembroke. He struck his second ball for the first of his eight maximums and didn’t let up, even after a mid-innings rain break.

Leinster's tally left the visiting Warriors a near-impossible target in the damp conditions.

And while William Porterfield’s 50 from 30 balls gave them a sniff, they eventually came up short by 24 runs, using the DLS method.

With the win secured, hopefully somebody gives O'Brien a lift home.

 

 


