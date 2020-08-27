Santry a welcome second best for Streimikyte as Paralympic ambitions put on hold

Greta Streimikyte should have been in Tokyo's Paralympic bubble right now but, under the circumstances, running the 1,500m at a wet and windy Morton Stadium in the Irish Life National Championships wasn't a bad alternative.

A time of 4:38.54 in the second heat was a season's best and not far off a PB for the visually-impaired athlete for whom the original goal this summer had been a Paralympic medal after banking a fourth place finish at the last Games in Brazil.

“I would call it a bittersweet race because it was so close (to a PB). The conditions weren't great and I only ran one second more so maybe I can almost call it a PB. I really enjoyed the race, I really enjoyed the feeling and a big thanks to Athletic Ireland for getting it organised in the Covid situation.

“It was a bit unusual because there were no spectators and we are used to having more coaches at the nationals. In terms of performance, I would say every athlete would think they could do better but competition-wise I really enjoyed it.”

A handful of other races are planned over the course of the next few weeks. After that it is a two-week break and then all in with preparations for Tokyo 2021. Her days as a student in DCU are behind her, a degree and a masters earned and ready to be put to use. Just not yet.

For five years she ran with a DCU group under the eye of Enda Fitzpatrick. That changed when she opted to make the move to the Dublin Track Club and work under Feidhlim Kelly and it's a move she feels that has worked well.

“As any athlete you need a change so previously I was coached by Enda Fitzpatrick and he was a great coach but it is all about learning new aspects about sport and that's what I needed. I decided that I need the change and Feidhlim Kelly is a great coach.

“It suits me really well,” said Streimikyte who is a Circle K 'Here for Ireland' ambassador. “I enjoy it and I have amazing athletes in the group which pushes me to be even better and now I am very happy that I joined them. I am very excited for the preparation for Tokyo 2021.”

26 August 2020; Irish Paralympic athlete Greta Streimikyte pictured at Sandymount Strand in Dublin, showing her support for Circle Ks Here for Ireland initiative. Customers can scan the Circle K app and Play or Park loyalty tag in-store to generate digital coins, which Irish Paralympic and Olympic athletes can use to fuel their journey to Tokyo. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Her recollection of races, including the two European Championships where she won a gold and a bronze medal, isn't great but the moment she heard the bell in Rio in the final of the T13 1,500m still gives her a buzz four years later.

Tokyo's postponement earlier this year was hard but not as hard as the uncertainty that preceded it. Doubts remain as to whether 2021 will happen either but Streimikyte is the type to think positive. Right now, an extra year is nothing more than a chance to be better when the time comes.