NBA play-offs postponed as Bucks take a stand against racial injustice

The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5 of their NBA playoff series against Orlando Magic in protest over racial injustice in the US.

The action comes on the heels of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday night.

"Some things are bigger than basketball," Bucks Vice President Alexander Lasry said in a statement, a half-hour after the game was supposed to start.

"The stand taken today by the players and org shows that we’re fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I’m incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change."

The Magic, who trail 3-1 in the best-of-seven, first-round series, left the court when it was clear the Bucks were not going to play.

The Bucks players were in the locker room attempting to reach Wisconsin attorney general Josh Kaul. Citing sources, the online publication said the Magic would not accept a forfeit of the game.

The NBA announced last night that all of the other play-off games due to be played on Wednesday evening were put off. The other Game 5 matches are between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets, as well as the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Each game will be rescheduled, the NBA said.

Before the Bucks' scheduled game, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said his team would struggle to play in light of the protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Bucks play their home games 60 kilometres north of Kenosha, where Blake was shot in the back — and potentially paralysed — by police on Sunday, a confrontation sparking outrage in the US.

"It is a great challenge to have an appreciation and a desire to want change," he said. "To want something different and better in Kenosha, Milwaukee and Wisconsin and then to go out and play a game."