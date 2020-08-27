Pressure off as Dan Martin declares himself fit and ready for Tour duty

Ireland's Dan Martin says the pressure is off as he returns from injury in the most gruelling way imaginable - by racing in the Tour de France.

Israel Start-Up rider Martin suffered a sacral fracture at the Criterium du Dauphine event in south-east France two weeks ago but has declared himself fit to compete in the world's toughest cycling event despite the injury not yet being fully healed. The 2020 grand depart of the Tour begins in Nice on Saturday.

"I was back on the bike within three days but I still have a fracture," said the 34-year-old, a two-time stage winner in the Tour.

"But I would not be here if I wasn't physically healthy and able to compete because I would never take away an opportunity to start the Tour from a team-mate if I wasn't back to pretty much full health."

Martin finished in the top 10 at the Tour three years in a row from 2016 to 2018, but will put thoughts of the general classification to one side this year to focus on the team's ambitions.

"Riding for the GC is really tricky and takes a lot of energy from the team as a whole," he said. "For us it's sensible to not go with that objective.

"Obviously you never know what is going to happen and if you get to the third week and you're there or thereabouts you look at it, but with the injury it's uncertain how my body will react.

"It's actually very nice to go in feeling no pressure at all for the GC. We'll let the race unfold."

Meanwhile Chris Froome's absence from the Tour came as no surprise to his new boss Sylvan Adams, co-owner of the Israel Start-Up Nation.

Froome, who will leave Team Ineos for Adams' team at the end of the season, will be watching from home when the race begins after looking off the pace during warm-up races earlier this month.

The 35-year-old had targeted this year's Tour - and a shot at a record-equalling fifth title - ever since suffering career-threatening injuries in a heavy crash last June.

But Adams remains convinced he is signing a rider who can continue to contend for cycling's biggest prizes in the years to come.

"I was not surprised and I was not disappointed because we are in very close communication with Chris," Adams said.

"He suffered a a very serious injury and he's well on his way back but this is the sport of cycling and if you are missing one or two per cent this is the difference between being a champion and not having the fitness to challenge for victory. I'm not surprised that he needs a bit more time...

"Ineos have decided to race him at the Vuelta a Espana (in November), that gives him a few more weeks to get his race sharpness and go for what would be an eighth Grand Tour victory, putting him within three of the great Eddy Merckx with his 11 victories. That makes him one of the greatest of all time.

"I can't say I'm disappointed because I think it's the right move. Chris is missing a little bit but hopefully he shows his true colours in the Vuelta."

As well as Martin, Irish eyes will be on Team Sunweb's Nicolas Roche, the 36-year-old riding in his 10th Tour de France, and Irish national champion Deceuninck-QuickStep's Sam Bennett. Bennett is riding his third Tour de France. A stage winner at the Tour de Wallonie last week, and with stage wins in the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana in the past two seasons, is well capable of pulling off a stage win on the biggest event of them all.