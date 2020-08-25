Road Bowling: Ulster scores centre stage as virus rules hit Munster action

All Munster championship scores were temporarily halted in response to the stricter Covid-19 rules south of the border, leaving Ulster bowling to take centre stage with three provincial finals.

The first All-Ireland series, scheduled for Westport, has also been deferred to an unspecified date.

That series has many challenges, including what to do about both the British and North American champions.

Northern Ireland regulations didn’t change until Monday allowing the three scheduled finals to go ahead with Aaron Hughes, Padraig Mallon and Paddy O’Neill booking their All-Ireland semi-final places.

In Munster, Eoin O’Donovan, who played on Tuesday, secured his place in the Novice I final at the expense of Simon O’Connell, at Clondrohid.

Hughes comfortably beat Brendan Rafferty in the Ulster Junior C final at Tassagh. Rafferty made a promising start. He led by 10m after three and led the next two onto the straight. Hughes was too tight right with his first bowl on the straight.

Rafferty increased his lead to 40m, but missed a chance to advance his odds with his following throw.

Hughes closed the gap with his next.

They both opened Connolly’s corner in eight, with Rafferty making better light. Hughes then got a brilliant bowl to the petrol station to win the lead by five metres.

Rafferty won the next exchange by 40m. Hughes hit back immediately to regain the lead. Rafferty was in trouble when he missed the ‘capped-bullet’. Hughes made it to go almost a shot clear.

They both got great bowls to sight at the river, with Hughes edging closer to a bowl of odds.

Rafferty countered strongly again, but Hughes wiped out his gains with a big bowl to light at the sand-beds. Rafferty missed that by 20m to fall a full bowl behind. Hughes took his lead to almost two bowls with another brilliant shot to the last bend.

Padraig Mallon beat Hugh McCoy in the Novice I final over the same road. He raced into a bowl of odds lead with three great shots to light at Mary-Ann’s pub.

He reached the Orange Hall in seven to keep his lead. McCoy got a super shot to the farm, but Mallon beat the tip. McCoy challenged strongly till Mallon put the score out of reach with a brilliant bowl past O’Neill’s Paddy O’Neill secured the third All-Ireland semi-final spot for Ulster when he beat Enda Mallon by a bowl in the Novice II final at Madden.

O’Neill opened with six steady shots to the bus shelter against seven from Mallon.

He raised over a bowl from the pipe corner and had two bowls at Barrett’s lane. He made a mistake with his next and Mallon pulled it back to a bowl.

When O’Neill missed McArdle’s corner Mallon had a chance to level, but he missed too. O’Neill was on top of the line in two more to win by a bowl.

Eoin O’Donovan is just one step away from a place on the Munster All-Ireland team following his last shot win over Simon O’Connell at Clondrohid.

O’Connell exploited a slow start from O’Donovan to forge a bowl clear to the Bell Inn.

O’Donovan was much sharper from there, starting with a big shot over the brow.

O’Connell was still in pole position at Gough’s lane, but he needed to make light to hold his advantage. He missed light and O’Donovan went out to get back in the frame.

A massive second last though was the real turning point as it catapulted him clear for the last shot.

O’Connell missed the line with his last and O’Donovan beat it.