‘When I turned to thank the rider who helped, it was Sean Kelly’s face smiling back’

The sport of cycling first revealed itself to me in the summer of 1985. I was eight. It was hot. In Ballinspittle the statues were ‘moving’.

But for me, it was the first of many summers spent on my grandaunt’s farm by the Royal Canal in Westmeath. There, my brother and I learned to work.

We gave a helping hand and in return we gained a second family and memories that still make me smile.

In the evenings we’d return from the bog, spent. We’d drink 7up and my cousin Jimmy would caress the TV aerial in the hope of finding colour and Channel 4’s Tour de France highlights.

If the picture was grainy you might be ordered to hold the aerial up. It was a helping hand and it was a pain, but you’d see the racing. And that’s when I learned about colour. The team jerseys were any number of colours but there was the yellow jersey, that’s the one you want.

There was the green jersey too and the polka dots. Kelly owned the green. But in the 1980s, not everything was in colour.

Watching cycling became a habit and by 1987 we owned the sport.

It wasn’t only Kelly now. There was Roche too, but Jimmy preferred Kelly. I wasn’t going to argue; you might be given aerial duty for that. By September, school had called us back home to Cork and to witness Roche give Kelly a helping hand to become world champion in Austria.

Except that it didn’t quite work that way. Instead, by not chasing Roche’s lead group at the end, it was Kelly who gave Roche that helping hand. Four hands were raised as the line arrived — in two green jerseys, a richer shade of green.

By 1990, I had my own racing bike — a Viking with yellow bar tape. It was a size too small for me but it worked. That’s when I learned to be alone. I would ride into the hills on the south-side of Cork city when I wasn’t in Westmeath footing turf. I loved it. And before I knew it I had all the gear: padded shorts and gloves. Hats too; they were cool. A fella in school once said that he shook hands with a fella who shook hands with Sean Kelly. I told him to feck off; that he was full of it. Nobody could be that lucky.

Francois Mousset and Jerry Masters leading the group coming from Gougane Barra.

But then the Nissan Classic did come up St Patrick’s Hill and I did see it a couple of times, so maybe he wasn’t so full of it after all. I raced some mickey mouse races as a kid but rugby took over in secondary school and the Roche and Kelly era faded.

Through college and the early 2000s a new love had arrived: partying, clubbing, music, and pubs. I always kept an eye on the cycling though and in 1998 spent a summer in Edinburgh with the lads where I announced to my new Scottish girlfriend that I would love to be back in Cork to witness the Tour de France go through.

‘What?’ she said dismissively. ‘How could the Tour de France be in Cork? It’s a tour around France. It doesn’t go to Cork. You’re full of shit.’ We left it at that.

In 2005 my grandmother passed and from beyond the grave, she offered a helping hand.

Via my mother, us grandchildren took hold of a relatively modest amount of money and with it I bought an entry-level racing bike. My world changed utterly then. I was riding to work in London the following week, bouncing around with energy and on the weekends I was discovering Epping Forrest, canal lines in Hertfordshire, and the lanes of Essex.

Three years later and after the Tour de France passed through London and Kent this time, the entry-level bike was gone and carbon took over. Three years after that it was top spec stuff, 100-mile solo rides, touring trips, ‘sportives’, and club rides.

Irish professionals began to re-emerge too and soon they were winning Grand Tour stages and classics again. Cycling was booming and my touring trips became longer and a little more daft.

In 2012 I rode around Ireland and wrote a book about it and I rode to Spain and cycled the Camino in 2014, just after I moved back home to Cork. On the Camino, there is an expression — ‘the Camino always provides.’ And it did. There was a helping hand at every turn. I did it again in 2016.

In 2019 my mother was ill with cancer and in need of a distraction, I threw myself into training with the Tour de Munster. I had been dilly-dallying on joining a club here for ages and this seemed like the perfect way to get to know some more local cyclists. It was great.

It was the helping hand I needed to guide me through a difficult time.

And so on my second Tour de Munster recently, as we pedalled the hills of south Clare, a ‘roll up’ was called in my group. As I pushed forward, one place closer to the front where we’d take the wind or ‘work’ and give a hand, I found myself side by side with someone I didn’t recognise.

When I looked again, I realised it was Sean. It was Sean Kelly. We chatted. We talked about Covid-19.

We talked about our masks, the schools reopening, and the weather. We talked about his gig as a Eurosport commentator and the Milan San Remo classic that was on the following day, much later in the year than normal. And when another ‘roll up’ was called and it was time to move on, Kath (one of our group) looked behind and indicated that she would take my place, allowing me more time to chat to Kelly.

This was another helping hand and I suddenly realised as free and easy as it was, this was no ordinary conversation — not in my life anyway, for Kelly was the very reason I became a cyclist. ‘Shit,’ I told myself. ‘You’re with yer man, remember when you were a kid? This is a dream.’ And it was, at least for that kid.

Tour de Munster cyclists enjoy a break at King John’s Castle in Limerick.

“I often watch your ’92 Milan San Remo win Sean. There’s a great clip of it online where David Duffield commentates. It’s brilliant commentary too. You were something else that day.”

“Ah yes,” smiled Kelly.

When the Tifosi (Italian fans) heard that the rider chasing down their local hero Moreno Argentin was Kelly, their hearts dropped. They knew Kelly was going to win.

“I just went for it that day,” recalled Kelly. “But I wanted to get him back too.”

“What do you mean?”

“Ah, he sat on my wheel all day in the world championship in ’87.”

“When Roche won?”

“Yeah. He did no work. Wouldn’t come through. We got no help.”

“So you waited five years to get him back? Mad…,” I grinned.

And so, would Moreno Argentin have lent a helping hand that day in Austria if he’d known that five years later he’d lose Milan San Remo, the coveted Italian classic, to a vengeful Sean Kelly? His negative tactics delivered two losses for Italy and two wins for Ireland.

The following day the weather gods gave us all a helping hand. Over a hundred hungry cyclists powered up the Conor Pass and glided into Dingle, with the Skelligs in view in the distance.

It couldn’t have been more beautiful. The Tour de Munster is not a race. It’s a charity cycle. But there are competitive elements — hammer drops, where it’s an all-out effort for a few kilometres over segments. After catching the end of Milan San Remo on a mobile phone at a stop in Killarney, we reached the final hammer drop of the day, from Torc Waterfall up Moll’s Gap. There, a group of about 10 of us got clear.

Kelly was with us. The pressure was on. I did some work, gave my helping hand and as riders came around me to give theirs, I suddenly dropped my chain. All my momentum was gone and my legs began to spin. I was going nowhere and at critical point too; I needed to stay in this group.

But, just as suddenly, I was moving again — miraculously. I felt a hand on the small of my back pushing me forward. This gave me the time and momentum I needed to get the chain back up to the big ring, a split second, the difference between being dropped or staying with the group. I was saved and when I turned to thank the rider who helped, it was Sean Kelly’s face smiling back at me — his experience all over the road.

I finished the climb in the top 5 too. Okay, it wasn’t another classic win for Ireland, but I was delighted with that.

The next day the carpeted road from the Caha Pass led us down to Glengarriff.

Our tea and scone stop delivered a presentation too. It was someone’s birthday apparently and then a young girl called Anna stepped forward. Anna is beautiful.

She’s eight years old, the same age I was when I first saw a bike race on TV, but Anna, like many children we met through Munster on the Tour, gets a helping hand from the charity that is its main beneficiary — Down Syndrome Ireland.

Anna had enough time to tell us that she wasn’t going to make a speech because she was too shy, but her beaming smile lit the face of every cyclist around her. No speech was needed. She took her present and her cake graciously and excitedly but the tears on the faces of the cyclists gathered could have filled Bantry Bay.

We’d been informed you see that Anna’s young father Barry passed away in April, just like my own mother who was taken by cancer last August. Anna asked if the tears were happy or sad tears.

Everybody lied... I hope we all gave Anna a helping hand to celebrate her birthday. And I hope we always will.

And so to St Patrick’s Hill in Cork, the final act of the Tour, where all kinds of riders try to grind over the 25% gradient. It was on St Patrick’s Hill where I saw my first live race, accompanied by all the colour, the chants of ‘Kelly’, the buzz of helicopter blades, and the suffering.

It was the Nissan Classic Tour of Ireland. But now it was West Cork’s own Evan Collins who found himself in difficulty. Evan does not lack ability, for he was a superstar all week on the bike, there or thereabouts in all the hammer drops. Due to some mishap however, he found himself walking his bike over the crest of the hill.

But there too, to offer a helping hand was a child, younger than eight years old, who through his nature and his nurture put out his hand, a helping hand, to push Evan up the hill. The wheel had come full circle.

I thought the Tour de Munster would be about me. About me being a better cyclist, getting fitter and meeting people. But it’s not about me. It’s about all of us.

It’s about giving a helping hand. Down Syndrome exists. Cancer exists. Covid-19 exists and death really does exist. We are, we truly are ‘all in this together’, Covid or no Covid. Most of us are luckier than we’ll ever know.

And so this week as a later than usual Tour de France starts and you’re perhaps stuck behind an inspired cyclist for 20 seconds on a back road, take one of those seconds to breathe and be glad you can breathe. Ask if any moaning really offers a helping hand to anyone.

Maybe one day you’ll bump into Moreno Argentin and you could always ask him if he ever won the Milan San Remo classic… He never did. Kelly won it twice.