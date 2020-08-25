I could follow Katie to pro ranks if money is right, says Kellie Harrington

Kellie Harrington has not ruled out following Katie Taylor into the professional ranks but admits she'd only be in it for the money.

Taylor retained her various lightweight belts after overcoming Delfine Persoon in a punishing rematch last weekend in Essex.

Harrington, the 2018 world championship gold medallist, currently has her sights trained on next summer's Tokyo Olympics though would also consider turning pro if the price was right.

Asked at the launch of the European Week of Sport, which takes place from September 23-30, if she liked the look of anything about Taylor's showpiece last weekend, Harrington smiled: "Part of me goes, 'I'd like the purse from it!' That's probably about it. Professional boxing is a business. Would I like to make a business out of boxing? Probably not. Would I like to make a few bob out of turning professional and having a two, three year contract? Maybe so, if I got the right deal, if I was offered the right money and stuff then maybe I would do it.

"I don't know, I probably would (consider it). It just depends on the money because at the end of the day it is a business and if I was to go professional it would literally be only for the money.

"Being amateur, it's not about money. I love it, well, it's a love-hate relationship to be honest with you, sometimes mostly hate but this compliments my training that I would be doing anyway, this compliments what I would be doing even if I wasn't boxing."

The Dubliner admitted she needs the release of high intensity training to keep her mental health in check.

"I need to keep doing things for my own head, for my mental state of mind," said the 30-year-old. "If I didn't exercise I would probably need to take medication for my mental health. I look at what I do as a great way for sorting myself out basically, I don't need to take medication and I'm fine. I think if a lot of people just tried some sport they'd see the same benefits.

"You don't have to be a boxer, you don't have to be a runner, you don't have to have played football, or anything like that, just do some exercise, 30 minutes a day, it doesn't have to be high intensity, it's just moving your body, freeing up your mind and allowing yourself to think differently than what you've been thinking before you got active and did that exercise."

With doubts over next year's rescheduled Olympics because of the coronavirus, Harrington said her attitude towards training will help her get through whatever happens.

"Here's the thing that I say about training for my mental health, I'm going to train anyway, whether these Olympics are next year or they're not," she said. "I'm going to keep training and I'll train the way I train because I just love it, I love training like an animal basically. It's just what I enjoy.

"It's my adrenaline rush so if they're here next year, it'll be great. If they're not here next year, it will be sad but the training will still continue and I'll just keep going on, I'll just keep plodding forward."

Meanwhile, Brian Gregan has admitted Olympic qualification remains his dream but acknowledged he became too 'obsessed' with it.

The 400m runner missed out narrowly on qualification to the 2012 and 2016 Games and while he missed last weekend's national championships through injury he's hopeful of securing a spot in Tokyo 2021.

"Lockdown taught me that the Olympics was actually too much of an obsession and that when you get too clued into something it can be a negative," he said.

