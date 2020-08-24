Resilient Robinson digs deep for 1500m glory

For so much of the race he looked dead and buried. For so much of the past six years, his career looked six foot under.

Yet back, seemingly from the dead, came Paul Robinson.

The men’s 1500m final provided a fitting climax to the first weekend of action at the Irish Life Health Track and Field Championships in Santry, and no champion was more deserving than the 29-year-old St. Coca’s athlete.

Having had to bridge a 30-metre deficit to Sean Tobin midway through the race, Robinson did just that, setting off from the chasing pack and reeling in the Clonmel athlete on the final lap. He kicked for home off the last bend and fought for all he was worth up the home straight, but Tobin fought back, unwilling to lie down.

The two battled to the line together but it was Robinson who crossed it in front. By an inch.

After spending most of his 20s questioning his career, chronic problems in his feet so often tempering his terrific talent, this comeback defied astronomincal odds.

“To be back and win a gold medal with the standard of race it was, I’m thrilled,” he said. “The Olympics is ultimately where you want to go, but the national championships is the start of all that.”

Robinson fell to the track over the line and his time of 3:43.90 was only two-hundredths of a second ahead of Tobin, with Andrew Coscoran third in 3:48.40.

Back on top. Beaming with delight.

“I could blabber on about all the trials and tribulations I’ve been through,” said Robinson. “Since Zurich (in 2014) I’ve had three or four career-threatening injuries, but thankfully I had enough (to win). Something deep down just said to keep trying. I’m delighted to get it.”

Young star Darragh McElhinney came of age with a superb win in the men’s 5000m to take glory ahead of race favourite John Travers, the 19-year-old Glengariff youngster kicking to victory with 200m to run and hitting the line in 13:56.00.

“The race of my life,” he said. “I’ve learned from my mistakes in the last few championships in not trusting my kick. The last 100 metres was the longest of my life. Today was a fairly titanic battle and I’m delighted.”

Phil Healy once again reigned supreme in the women’s 100m, taking victory in 11.71 from Sarah Lavin (11.83) and Joan Healy (11.85). “I was left in the blocks but I knew I had the endurance to come through so it was about staying relaxed,” said Healy.

Stephen Gaffney claimed his first national senior title in the men’s race with 10.63 ahead of Marcus Lawler (10.79) and Dean Adams (10.81). “It’s been coming along time and I’ve been working very hard for years,” he said. “I really wanted it. They’re not easy to come by so I’m delighted.”

Amy O’Donoghue was another to claim her first senior outdoor title, the Emerald AC athlete kicking to glory in the women’s 1500m. Sophie Becker of Raheny claimed victory in the women’s 400m in 54.06 to take her first title after a couple of near-misses.

“That last 100 was serious hell,” said Becker. “I was telling myself to dig in. It worked.”

Christopher O’Donnell won his third men’s 400m title in 47.12 ahead of Andrew Mellon (47.35). “It was a rubbish time but I couldn’t care less,” he said. “I came home two weeks ago to defend my title and it’s vindication for myself and my training group and my coach’s group.”

Nessa Millet of St. Abban’s was a classy winner of the women’s 400m hurdles in 59.52, while Matthew Behan won a thrilling men’s race in 52.47.

David Cussen of Old Abbey set a PB of 2.17m to take the men’s high jump. Finn Valley’s Sommer Lecky took the women’s title with 1.79m ahead of Aoife O’Sullivan and Kate O’Connor.

“I wouldn’t say I’m happy with it but I’m happy with another senior title under my belt,” said Lecky, a world U-20 silver medallist. “There’s more to come.”

O’Connor won gold earlier in the day in the women’s javelin, the European U-20 heptathlon medallist throwing a best of 49.24m.

“It was great to be back competing and back throwing with the girls,” said O’Connor. “Everything has been so weird and training has been all messed up, so I’m literally just going out and giving it my best.”

Clonliffe’s Stephen Rice was a class apart in the men’s javelin, winning his fourth national title with 72.73m. “We weren’t 100 percent sure it was going to be on so I’m just happy to have a competition,” he said. “The atmosphere was created by the throwers.”

Elsewhere Ciara Mageean turned in an off-colour performance at the Diamond League in Stockholm, the 28-year-old trailing home 12th and last in the 1500m in 4:10.99.