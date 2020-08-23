Sam Moffett best of the Irish in Cumbria

Stipple: Motorsport

Finishing third, Monaghan’s Sam Moffett was the top Irish driver in the M-Sport Return to Rally event in the forests of Greystoke in Cumbria on Saturday. The six stage event was won by local Penrith driver Frank Bird (Ford Focus WRC), who finished 24 seconds ahead of Welsh ace Hugh Hunter with Moffett just two seconds further behind.

Initially, British drivers Matthew Wilson (Ford Fiesta WRC) and Rhys Yates along with French ace Adrien Fourmaux, the latter in Ford Fiesta Rally2 cars (latest version of R5’s) headed the timesheets after the sixth and final stage but the three M-Sport entries were not eligible to feature in the overall results.

Elsewhere, Tyrone’s Cathan McCourt in a Ford Fiesta Rally2 netted fourth with Donegal’s Joe McGonigle similar car sixth.

The one-off event promoted by the World Rally Championship was limited to M-Sport manufactured Ford Focus or Ford Fiesta cars. Irish drivers made up a fifth of the entry with Monaghan’s Josh Moffett in a Ford Fiesta WRC heading the challenge and seeded at number four. However, there was early disappointment when his Fiesta WRC struggled due to a problem with one of the spark plugs. he was down in 21st place after S.S. 1 and accredited with a stage maximum on S.S. 2, languished last at arrival into service where the issue was sorted. Thereafter, along with his Wexford co-driver Andy Hayes, their times were never out of the top five including the best time on the penultimate stage, but it was academic.

Meanwhile, Wilson was best on all six stages, on the fourth stage and along with Yates, Fourmaux and Sam Moffett, received a notional time as the 00 car, a Mk. 2 Ford Escort, driven by Malcolm Wilson, had gone off the road. Outside of the M-Sport trio, Bird had overtaken Hunter with Sam Moffett, behind the wheel of a hired Fiesta R5 belonging to Cork native Michael O’Brien, was the best of the Irish brigade followed by Irish forest champion Cathan McCourt, who was only three seconds adrift of the Monaghan man. Although McCourt was a second faster than Moffett on each of the remaining stages, the latter held on to clinch the final podium spot – a second ahead of his rival.

Elsewhere, Cathan McCourt (Fiesta R5) was 12th, former Irish forest champion London based Cork driver Michael O’Brien and his fellow Cork co-driver James O’Brien (Ford Fiesta WRC) were 17th and Kenny McKinstry (Ford Fiesta R5) was 24th.

Several World rally drivers competed in yesterday’s South Estonian Rally as a shakedown for Rally Estonia, the next round of the WRC in a fortnight’s time. Estonia’s Ott Tanak (Hyundai i20 WRC) won the event - finishing 13.7 seconds ahead of Finland’s Kalle Rovanpera (Toyota Yaris WRC) with team mate Sebastien Ogier third. Welsh ace Elfin Evans was battling with Ogier until he crashed heavily when his Toyota Yaris hit a tree stump, Evans and his co-driver Scott Martin avoided injury.